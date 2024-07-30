Refuge Widowers Joins with Send Relief to Support Widowers Nationwide

NEWS PROVIDED BY

Refuge Widowers

July 30, 2024



ALPHARETTA, Ga., July 30, 2024 /Christian Newswire/ -- Refuge Widowers, a ministry dedicated to guiding widowers through gospel-centered community, announces a collaboration with Send Relief, the compassion ministry arm of the North American Mission Board (NAMB). This alliance will provide support for widowers across the nation.



Founded by a team of widowers and pastors in 2020, Refuge Widowers has been a beacon of hope for widowers navigating grief. As the only faith-based ministry for widowers, it offers first-of-its-kind retreats, resources, and community where men can find guidance to benefit them and their children.



With four million widowers in the United States, the need for support is immense. "Linking with Send Relief extends our reach and impact, ensuring no widower has to walk this difficult road alone," said Daniel Brooker, Founder of Refuge Widowers.



Send Relief, a collaboration between the International Mission Board (IMB) and NAMB, works to meet physical and spiritual needs in vulnerable communities within their network of over 46,000 churches.



This collaboration will leverage Send Relief's extensive network and expertise with Refuge Widowers' focused mission, offering:

Additional Retreats: The retreats are designed primarily for widowers with children still in the home and as demand continues more will be added to offer timely community and impact.



Every retreat attendee is fully sponsored by ministry partners, including local churches, businesses, alumni, and individuals. This ensures no financial barriers prevent widowers from attending.



The retreats are designed primarily for widowers with children still in the home and as demand continues more will be added to offer timely community and impact. Increased Community Engagement: A variety of options for intentional community will be added both virtually and in-person. These events will provide a place where widowers find friendship, resources, and guidance specific to their journey.

"Send Relief is committed to changing lives through Christ's love. With Refuge Widowers joining Send Relief as an affiliate, we support men often overlooked in their grief journey," said Josh Benton, Vice President of Send Relief.



For more information about Refuge Widowers, please visit www.refugewidowers.com. To learn more about Send Relief and how you can get involved, visit www.sendrelief.org.



About Refuge Widowers:

Refuge Widowers is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to guiding widowers through gospel-centered community. Founded by widowers and pastors who understand the challenges of grief, this ministry walks alongside men in their darkest times, pointing them towards the hope found in Jesus. Through retreats, local gatherings, and discipleship, Refuge Widowers equips men to navigate their grief journey with renewed faith, perspective, and purpose, blessing generations to come.



SOURCE Refuge Widowers



CONTACT: Daniel Brooker, Daniel@refugewidowers.com

