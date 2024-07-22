Childcare Worldwide is on a Mission to Serve Children Across the Globe

To help fulfill this mission, Childcare Worldwide announces partnership with Spouts International

Childcare Worldwide

July 22, 2024

LYNDEN, Wash., July 22, 2024 /Christian Newswire/ -- Childcare Worldwide, a nonprofit child evangelism ministry, is on a mission to deliver the gospel to children in need across the world. Through their Life Centers, financial support, and community outreach, Childcare Worldwide is making a tangible difference in the lives and futures of children who need it most.

Childcare Worldwide is dedicated to transforming lives globally, ensuring children are impacted by the gospel of Jesus Christ, and have access to education, healthcare and a safe environment.

Through financial support, Life Centers and general mobilization, Childcare Worldwide helps children in need gain access to the resources they need most. These initiatives include medical camps, water filtration systems, mosquito nets, Bible distribution, house building, and other larger campaigns. By participating in these efforts, donors can make a significant impact in these underserved communities.

To further this mission, Childcare Worldwide has partnered with Spouts International, a social venture that locally manufactures and distributes effective water filters in Sub-Saharan Africa.

Through this partnership, Spouts will provide Purifaaya water filters to children under Childcare Worldwide's care. This initiative will provide clean, safe drinking water to 401 households and impact 2406 people, enhancing their health and overall quality of life.

"Our Life Centers are designed to be a haven where children receive immediate benefits, transforming their lives and spreading the Gospel exponentially," said Bill Nienhuis, President of Childcare Worldwide. "This includes access to safe drinking water. We are thrilled to partner with Spouts International to provide this fundamental right for children in the communities we serve."

Bill Nienhuis has been the President of Childcare Worldwide since 2018. Bill has championed child evangelism and holistic discipleship throughout his career. Bill is available for interviews to discuss the impact Childcare Worldwide has on children across the globe and the partnership with Spouts International.

ABOUT CHILDCARE WORLDWIDE

Founded in 1981 by Max and Marlies Lange, Childcare Worldwide is a 501(c)(3) organization on a mission to deliver support and the gospel of Jesus Christ to children in need. Since its founding, Childcare Worldwide has grown to support children in Africa, Asia, and South America by connecting them with medical care, nutrition, education, holistic needs and community through Life Centers. For more information, visit ChildcareWorldwide.org.

