Memorial Prayer Walk for Clementine, Preborn Girl Killed at Cherry Hill Abortion Clinic



Survivors of the Abortion Holocaust

July 18, 2024



CHERRY HILL, N.J., July 18, 2024 /Christian Newswire/ -- Survivors of the Abortion Holocaust is holding a memorial prayer walk this Saturday, July 20th at 9am at 911 Kings Highway North in Cherry Hill, New Jersey. The event is to honor baby Clementine, a healthy preborn girl who was killed at the hands of Cherry Hill Women's Center abortion workers in March when she was five months gestation. July 20th would have been her due date.



Clementine's parents will be in attendance at the event. The months following the abortion have been "hell" for Clementine's father Tommy Kearns and the child's mother, who has chosen to remain anonymous. Clementine's mother was fearful and in a compromised state the day of the abortion procedure, and was coerced into signing documents to donate her child's body for fetal organ harvesting. The couple remain together, and have been fighting tirelessly to expose misconduct at the Cherry Hill clinic and get the body of their daughter back.



"We started contacting the abortion facility to get more information, researching NAF guidelines," said Kearns of the months following the abortion. "Neither of us were sleeping at night. We were both doing research to fight for Clementine's body. [Clementine's mom] took on the fight herself and was continually begging for her child's body."



One fact that the couple has discovered from their research is that five clinic workers were present for the abortion, which was itself performed by a trainee. They also found that it is highly likely Clementine's remains were shipped to California-based Advanced Bioscience Resources, a company that reaps a large profit from its role in the fetal organ harvesting industry.



"It took five people to kill our daughter," said Kearns. "We do not want money. We want our daughter's remains to give her a funeral and we want the perpetrators of all of these atrocities to be brought to justice."



Saturday's event will expose the illicit deeds of Cherry Hill Women's Center, but its purpose is to be a memorial for the daughter of two grieving parents and their friends.



"This will be a time of mourning and healing not just for Tommy and Clementine's mom, but for all of us in attendance who have lost children to abortion." said Anna Summers, Outreach Coordinator for Survivors.



The event is open to the public and will begin outside of a building down the street from the abortion clinic. From there, attendees will walk together to the public sidewalk outside the Cherry Hill Women's Center.



The Survivors of the Abortion Holocaust is a non-profit organization dedicated to pro-life activism. For years, Survivors has been battling to expose and end fetal organ harvesting. This is the first time that one of the preborn victims of this atrocity has a name - Clementine.



