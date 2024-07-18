Dr. Alveda King to Lead Delegation to Stand with Persecuted Armenian Christians

Save Armenia

WASHINGTON, July 18, 2024 /Christian Newswire/ -- Dr. Alveda King, a renowned civil rights advocate, is set to lead a delegation to Armenia, highlighting the urgent humanitarian and geopolitical issues facing the region. The visit, organized by Save Armenia: A Judeo-Christian Alliance, is scheduled for July 2024 and aims to draw global attention to the plight of Armenian Christians and to mobilize international support against ongoing aggressions by Azerbaijan.



Background on Armenia's Plight

Armenia, the first Christian nation, has faced repeated threats to its sovereignty and religious freedom. In the last year alone, Azerbaijani military actions have displaced over 120,000 Armenian Christians, destroying vital cultural heritage in the process. These actions represent a continuation of the persecution Armenian Christians have endured over centuries, most notably during the Armenian Genocide of 1915.



Dr. King's Call to Action

Dr. King emphasizes the moral and strategic imperatives for supporting Armenia: "As people of faith in the United States, we have a biblical responsibility to be the voice for the persecuted Church and to act on their behalf. Armenia's stability is crucial not just for regional security but as a beacon of Christianity at the crossroads of Europe and Asia."



The Delegation's Objectives

The delegation, comprising of faith leaders and human rights advocates, will:

Meet with local leaders and communities affected by the conflict.



Document the current conditions and the impacts of Azerbaijani aggression.



Call on the international community to respond more robustly, particularly urging the U.S. to reconsider its strategic and diplomatic stances in the Caucasus.

Importance of U.S. Involvement

Dr. King and the delegation advocate for proactive U.S. policies that align with its commitments to democracy and the rule of law. "By supporting Armenia, the United States reinforces its dedication to upholding human rights and countering authoritarianism in critical regions," states Dr. King.



Call for Global Solidarity

Dr. King urges all people of faith and conscience to stand with Armenia, reflecting the words of her uncle, Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., that "injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere." The delegation will highlight how global support can prevent another humanitarian disaster and ensure Armenia remains a stronghold of faith and freedom.



About Save Armenia

Save Armenia is a Judeo-Christian Alliance nonprofit organization dedicated to rallying support for the oldest Christian nation in the world, Armenia, and ensuring its continued flourishing and survival.



