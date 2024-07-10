Messianic Jews Wrap Up 'Historic' Gathering in U.S. as Israel Faces New Attacks, Antisemitism Surges Messiah Conference in Grantham, Pa., hosted hundreds of millennials, Gen Zers, among others





World's largest annual gathering of Messianic Jews wraps up in U.S. The Messiah Conference took place last week at a "pivotal moment for the Jewish people and Messianic Jews everywhere," says Joel Chernoff, general secretary and CEO of the Messianic Jewish Alliance of America (MJAA).



NEWS PROVIDED BY

Messianic Jewish Alliance of America

July 10, 2024



GRANTHAM, Penn., July 10, 2024 /Christian Newswire/ -- The Messiah Conference, the world's largest annual gathering of Messianic Jews and Israel-supporting Christians, attracted hundreds of millennials and Gen Zers among others last week, as the war in Israel rages and antisemitism surges across America.



"The interest in Israel's future among the next generation is stronger now than ever before," said Joel Chernoff, general secretary and chief executive officer of the Messianic Jewish Alliance of America (MJAA).



"This is a pivotal and historic moment for the Jewish people and Messianic Jews everywhere," Chernoff said. "We're witnessing an unprecedented attack on Israel, and growing persecution of the Jewish people in the U.S. and around the world — and our young people are right at the forefront."



Chernoff cited the reported rise of misinformation and hostility toward Jews among younger generations, including college students, and what he described as "the urgent need to combat anti-Semitism."



"It's crucial we train the new generation so they're able to engage the culture with a sound Biblically based theology and worldview and understand the role of the Jewish people and the modern State of Israel in shaping that," he said.



War Plunges More Israelis Into Poverty

The week-long conference at Messiah University in Grantham, Pa., attracted approximately 2,000 people and spotlighted Joseph Project International (JPI), a humanitarian nonprofit group delivering crucial aid to Israelis, both Jews and Arabs, as the war in Israel threatens to expand and plunge many Israelis deeper into poverty.



More than 25% of the population in Israel already lives below the poverty line, and 25% more live just above it.



In the past two decades, JPI has distributed more than 950 40-foot shipping containers of international aid, including food, clothing and medical supplies, valued at over $170 million, making it the world’s largest importer of humanitarian aid to Israel.



Since the war began, JPI and its partners in Israel have distributed more than $17 million in aid to the most vulnerable families impacted by ongoing and intensifying terrorist rocket and drone attacks.



The conference featured bestselling author Jonathan Cahn, television host Jonathan Bernis, author Michael Brown, and others. It was sponsored by the Messianic Jewish Alliance of America, MJAA Young Professionals, the Young Messianic Jewish Alliance, and the International Alliance of Messianic Congregations and Synagogues.



Messianic Judaism is a "biblically-centered movement of Jewish people who believe that Yeshua (Jesus) is the Messiah of Israel and Savior of the world," Chernoff said. "They believe their Jewish forefathers and the biblical prophets clearly and often foretold about Yeshua."



About Joseph Project International:

Operating across Israel, the Joseph Project International is the number one importer of humanitarian aid in Israel, annually serving hundreds of thousands of needy Israelis — both Jews and Arabs. To date, it has delivered more than $17.1 million in humanitarian aid through its War Emergency Program.



About Messianic Jewish Alliance of America:

Founded in 1915, the Messianic Jewish Alliance of America (MJAA) is the largest single organization representing the Messianic Jewish community in the U.S. The MJAA sponsors national and regional conferences, the largest Messianic congregational organization in the world, as well as national programs for young professionals, college-age and teen groups.



MEDIA: To arrange an interview with Joel Chernoff, contact:

Gregg Wooding,

gwooding@inchristcommunications.com

972-567-7660 (text or phone)



SOURCE Messianic Jewish Alliance of America



Share Tweet