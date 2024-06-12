World Refugee Day June 20: Unto Providing Lifesaving Support to Displaced People

Unto

June 12, 2024



ORLANDO, Fla., June 12, 2024 /



"We have the opportunity to tangibly meet the critical physical needs of people experiencing this crisis firsthand and help give them a chance to encounter hope," said Al Goff, president and CEO of Unto.



A global humanitarian organization, Unto is responding to the growing refugee crisis by distributing Refugee Hope Kits filled with essential items, such as food, water filters, clothing, and hygiene and medical supplies. Each kit, which costs $40, is customized by local Cru staff to meet the specific needs of those they serve and is personally delivered to individuals in critical need who are struggling to survive.



It is estimated that more than half of all refugees originate from just three countries: Syria, Afghanistan and Ukraine. Of the 110 million forcibly displaced people worldwide, an estimated 43.3 million are children.* A ministry of Cru, Unto provides humanitarian aid to people living in the toughest places on Earth by relieving suffering, restoring dignity and revealing hope.



For more information about Unto's refugee relief efforts and to donate a Refugee Hope Kit, visit



Media note: To arrange an interview with Unto President and CEO Al Goff, please contact



About Unto:

Unto, the humanitarian ministry of Cru, has been providing relief and hope to individuals in need for nearly 30 years. Through strategic global partnerships and the dedication of volunteers, Unto offers vital assistance in more than 75 countries. To learn more, visit



*Source: The UN Refugee Agency



SOURCE Unto



