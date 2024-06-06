Millions Hear about Persecuted Christian Prisoners in Eritrea Through The Voice of the Martyrs

BARTLESVILLE, Okla., June 6, 2024 /Christian Newswire/ -- Over the past year, The Voice of the Martyrs has creatively challenged people to call for the release of falsely imprisoned persecuted Christians in Eritrea.

Through VOM digital media campaigns, millions of people have heard about the horrific treatment of persecuted Christians in Eritrea, nearly 20,000 people committed to pray, U.S. leaders responded and 13 Christian prisoners were released.

Over 5.5 million people heard about the 20-year anniversary of two Eritrean church leaders’ imprisonment through the ministry’s digital efforts this year. Social media influencers, such as Jen Bricker-Bauer, Nathan Harmon, Gabby Hall, Mark Hall, Solomon Jordan and others, used their platforms to raise awareness of persecuted Christians in Eritrea.

In 2023, VOM asked Christians to add their voice and demand the release of Eritrean prisoners through persecution.com/eritreanprisoners. There, believers committed to pray, posted on social media tagging Eritrean government leaders, and sent letters to the Eritrean embassy.

“God’s people have shown tremendous support for Pastors Haile Nayzgi and Dr. Kiflu Gebremeskel,” said Todd Nettleton, VOM Vice President. “On May 23, 2004, these two Christians leaders of the Full Gospel Church of Eritrea were arrested for the ‘crime’ of being a pastor.”

They are just two of 350+ Eritrean Christians currently imprisoned after President Isaias Afwerki’s government outlawed evangelical churches in 2002.

“I believe the prayers of God’s people and the bright light of attention on the persecution of Christians in Eritrea is making a difference,” said Nettleton. “Scripture calls us to remember those in prison as if in prison with them. VOM has used today’s digital toolbox to call Christians to prayer, spread the word of this injustice and bring believers together.”

According to VOM’s 2024 Global Prayer Guide, Eritrea is classified as a “restricted nation” due to the government’s long history of Christian persecution. Only about 3 percent of Eritreans are evangelical Christians.

“Please keep praying for imprisoned Eritrean Christians,” Nettleton said. “Go today and add your name to the list of those who are committed to pray.”

Founded in 1967 by Richard and Sabina Wurmbrand, The Voice of the Martyrs is a nonprofit, interdenominational missions organization serving persecuted Christians in the world’s most difficult and dangerous places to follow Christ. For more information, visit VOM.org.

