Prison Fellowship International and Faith Comes By Hearing Announce Partnership to Reach 700,000 Prisoners in 70 Countries Over Next Five Years Nearly 90,000 Audio and Video Bibles Will be Provided to Prisoners and Their Families in Dozens of Languages in Countries Running in The Listener's Way and PromisePath Programs



June 5, 2024



"The expansion of our partnership to encompass more TLW courses and increasing our reach to children and their caregivers through PromisePath underscores our joint commitment to ensuring all of those impacted by crime have access to the Gospel message," said Andy Corley, President and Chief Executive Officer of Prison Fellowship International. "Observing the profound eagerness of these individuals to engage with Scripture reinforces the transformative potential it holds in each life."



The plan estimates that 700,000 prisoners in 70 countries will have the opportunity to graduate from TLW. Designed to combat frequent barriers of illiteracy and no access to electricity, the program leads prisoners through the Gospel of Luke via audio and video Bibles, called Proclaimers and Acclaimers, through high-quality productions of the Gospel in each prisoner's heart language. The devices can be charged through solar power, making the Good News accessible in particularly hard-to-reach, poor prisons and countries.



God's Word will also be seen and heard by an estimated 90,000 children of prisoners and nearly 40,000 caregivers in 30 countries through PrP, a community- and volunteer-based care program that provides a support network for each family. The program focuses on interventions like education assistance, mentoring and spiritual resource provision to help these children, who are at high risk for exploitation, abuse, neglect, child labor and criminal behavior, to break the cycle of crime and have a brighter future.



"Our strategic partnership to reach the world's least and the lost with the Word of God has already been profoundly impactful, touching the lives of thousands of individuals and families impacted by incarceration," said Jonathan Huguenin, Chief Ministry Officer of Faith Comes By Hearing. "As we strive to broaden our reach, we remain steadfast in our commitment to providing hope and spiritual nourishment through the Word of God to all who seek it, fostering growth and renewal in communities worldwide."



The partnership between these two mission-driven organizations represents a significant advancement in spreading the Gospel globally. With a focus on expanding access to the Bible through TLW and PrP, this collaboration aims to continue fostering hope and transformation within prisons and communities around the world.



About Prison Fellowship International

Since 1979,



About Faith Comes By Hearing

, founded in 1972, is a global ministry working with partners to provide Audio Bibles and Gospel Films in the languages of the world. Faith Comes By Hearing's Vision 2033 goal is to work in partnership to record and freely provide God’s Word in every language that needs it by the year 2033.



