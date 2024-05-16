PJI Urges Texas Supreme Court to Uphold SB 14, Preserving Parental Rights in Medical Care for Minors

Pacific Justice Institute

May 16, 2024



AUSTIN, Texas, May 16, 2024 /Christian Newswire/ -- Pacific Justice Institute (PJI) is weighing in on a Texas case involving a challenge to Texas' Senate Bill 14. This bill prohibits gender-changing procedures for minors. Loe v. State of Texas is now at the Texas Supreme Court, where PJI's Texas attorney, Emily Cook, filed an amicus brief on Friday, April 19.



There are two conflicting state responsibilities involved in this bill: parental rights and protection of children. Pacific Justice Institute contends that the Court can resolve this case by preserving parental rights in caring for their children, which is fundamental to the organization's mission.

Critics who declare SB 14 unconstitutional are arguing that the low scrutiny applied to regulating the practice of medicine in the bill would essentially give minors the right to make medical decisions without parental consent. Given the evidence of the permanent medical and psychological harm experienced by many youth who have distorted their gender, parental rights in these cases must be reconsidered.

At the same time that laws and policy must recognize the rights of parents, Pacific Justice Institute contends in its friend-of-the-court brief that strict scrutiny in these matters will preserve the rights of parents while granting preeminence to the protection of children. Children must be defended from harmful, irreversible procedures to their physical bodies. "All forms of major child abuse, including incest, masochism, and gender distortion, should never be allowed to victimize America's youth," stated PJI President, Brad Dacus.

Since its founding 27 years ago, Pacific Justice Institute has been committed to preserving parental rights and protecting children from harm. Texas S.B.14 is a constitutional bill that should stand, preserving the rights of all parties involved, both now and in the future.



