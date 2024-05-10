Launched: New Documentary on Border Crisis -- 'Weapons of Mass Migration' A new investigative documentary exposes what's behind the border crisis and why is it being carried out



Go deep into the Panama jungle into the migrant camps in the Darien Gap, and get ready for never-before-seen footage.



The film premiered on May 9 on EpochTV exclusively







The Epoch Times

May 10, 2024



WASHINGTON, May 10, 2024 /Christian Newswire/ -- Over 7.2 million illegal immigrants have entered the United States over the past 3 years. This record border crisis is not organic, behind it are official policies, heavy financing, and agreements between the U.S. government and the United Nations.



The world is watching different pieces of this unfold, with video of groups of illegal immigrants crossing into the United States, not trying to evade border patrol, but rather waiting to be arrested. What is being left out of the discussion is: Why?



In this new and groundbreaking Epoch Original Documentary "Weapons of Mass Migration," directed and hosted by Joshua Philipp, senior investigative reporter and host of EpochTV's "Crossroads," he sets out to investigate what is really taking place behind the border crisis and why is it being carried out.



The investigative journey takes him deep into the jungles of Panama, into the migrant camps in the mouth of the infamous Darien Gap, which is known as one of the most dangerous places in the world, through United Nations facilities, and alongside the programs being used to process and facilitate mass migration at the U.S.-Mexico border.



Film director and host Joshua Philipp said, "My team and I set out to Panama to investigate the origins of this crisis and uncover the key players behind it, and our investigation uncovered that the border crisis is manufactured and highly organized." He continued: "The United Nations is playing a heavy hand in running the border crisis. NGOs are being used as the boots on the ground to carry out many of these programs. In reality, this is all happening because our elected leaders agreed to it, it's being facilitated. Despite the incredible scale of it all, voters are being kept in the dark. The American people and all others in the world watching this, they deserve to know why."



In Joshua's on-the-ground reporting, he talked to illegal immigrants who crossed the Darien Gap, got up close to the to the border agents as they processed illegal immigrants entering the United States, filmed exclusive footage from both the San Vicente migrant camp (which was burnt down about 2 weeks after the filming) and also from the border where U.N. handlers & a network of NGOs help migrants along the trail to America.



In the documentary, Joshua talked to border crisis experts like war correspondent Michael Yon, Center for Immigration Studies fellow Todd Bensman, National Border Patrol Council Union spokesman Manny Bayon, former Director General of Senafront & Security and Defense consultant to Panamanian President Oriel Ortega, and more.



As the border crisis gets worse by the day, it is not just impacting local communities and towns near the border, but also communities far away. Immigration is the top issue that Americans are concerned about [1]. This documentary is part of the "America at a Crossroads with Joshua Philipp" investigative docu-series into the most important issues of the 2024 election.



This film is now available to subscribers on EpochTV.com.



Joshua Philipp, film director and host, is a senior investigative reporter for The Epoch Times and host of EpochTV's "Crossroads." As an award-winning journalist and documentary filmmaker, he is a globally recognized expert on Chinese Communist Party (CCP) espionage, subversion, and related topics. He is also on the frontlines exposing topics including the border crisis, COVID origins, and others. Joshua is the host of some of the most popular documentaries, including the groundbreaking documentary "Tracking Down the Origin of Wuhan Coronavirus (2020)," which premiered in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic and has since been seen over 100 million times across all platforms. Others include "The Real Story of January 6 (2022)," "The Final War (2022)," "Border Deception (2022)," "The Jan. 6 Tapes (2023)," "The Real Story of January 6 Part 2: The Long Road Home" and more.



About EpochTV

EpochTV is the streaming platform of The Epoch Times, featuring exclusive programming including news programs, talk shows, award-winning documentaries, lifestyle shows, and entertainment movies. The Epoch Times is the fastest-growing independent media company in America. Free from governmental, political, and corporate influence, it was founded to deliver accurate information and nonpartisan, truthful reporting to its readers.



For more information about "Weapons of Mass Migration," visit MassMigrationFilm.com, and follow the documentary on social media at @MassMigrationFilm.



[1] "Immigration Surges to Top of Most Important Problem List," Gallup poll February 2024. SOURCE The Epoch Times



