'Never Seen Suffering on This Scale:' Global Organization Launches Multi-Specialty Hospital in East Africa Work underway on new 450-bed, state-of-the-art medical facility in Rwanda; hub for 'game-changing' telemedicine across Africa





GFA WORLD LAUNCHES MAJOR MEDICAL PROJECT IN EAST AFRICA: Scheduled to be up and running by the end of 2025, a new 450-bed hospital, medical school, and training complex in Kigali, Rwanda, will act as a hub to launch medical missions across Africa, Texas-based GFA World (www.gfa.org) says.



NEWS PROVIDED BY

GFA World

April 18, 2024



WILLS POINT, Texas, April 18, 2024 /Christian Newswire/ -- GFA World (www.gfa.org) — one of the largest faith-based mission agencies — is launching a new 450-bed hospital, medical school, and training complex in East Africa.



The state-of-the-art medical facility and training center — being constructed in Rwanda's capital, Kigali — will serve the poorest of the poor, and train new African doctors and nurses, the organization said.



GFA World aims to have the multi-specialty facility up and running by the end of next year. It will be one of the largest and best-equipped hospitals on the continent, according to the organization.



"The need for affordable and accessible healthcare and medicine in Africa is overwhelming," said GFA World founder K.P. Yohannan (Metropolitan Yohan), who launched the organization — previously known as Gospel for Asia — in 1979. "I've never before seen suffering on this scale."



The new 17-acre campus will launch medical missions across sub-Saharan Africa and into North Africa, "where millions have yet to hear about God's love for them," Yohannan said.



Telemedicine is 'Game-Changer'

A major thrust will be the expansion of telemedicine, enabling people in isolated villages without any healthcare facilities at all to get medical care remotely online.



"Telemedicine is a game-changer that will save thousands upon thousands of lives, enabling people to have health conditions diagnosed and get professional help quickly," said Yohannan. "With so much suffering in the world, now is the time to demonstrate God's love."



Medical teams will focus on preventing and treating diseases like malaria which claims more than 400,000 lives every year, equivalent to the entire population of Tampa, Florida.



While medical infrastructure in the region is perilously overloaded, Rwanda is considered one of the most stable nations in Africa.



African healthcare workers trained in Rwanda will lay the foundation for long-term community transformation, Yohannan said.



"The reason we're here is because of the love of Christ," he said. "There's no more powerful example than going to the poorest and neediest right where they are and being as Jesus to them."



For more details and to arrange an interview, contact: Gregg Wooding, 972-567-7660 / gwooding@inchristcommunications.com



GFA World (www.gfa.org) is a leading faith-based global mission agency, helping national workers bring vital assistance and spiritual hope to millions across the world, especially in Africa and Asia, and sharing the love of God. In a typical year, this includes thousands of community development projects that benefit downtrodden families and their children, free medical camps conducted in more than 880 villages and remote communities, over 4,800 clean water wells drilled, over 12,000 water filters installed, income-generating Christmas gifts for more than 163,000 needy families, and teaching to provide hope and encouragement in 110 languages in 14 nations through broadcast ministry. GFA World has launched programs in Africa, starting with compassion projects in Rwanda. For all the latest news, visit the Press Room at https://gfanews.org/news.



SOURCE GFA World



CONTACT: Gregg Wooding, 972-567-7660, gwooding@inchristcommunications.com



Share Tweet