Minority Report Reveals Federal Indian Policies Soaked in Critical Race Theory

Christian Alliance for Indian Child Welfare

March 26, 2024

WASHINGTON, March 26, 2024 /Christian Newswire/ -- A minority report to the congressional 'Alyce Spotted Bear and Walter Soboleff Commission on Native Children' has been released, shedding light on the detrimental effects of current federal Indian policies on families of tribal heritage. The report, titled "Minority Report: Commission on Native Children," is a result of extensive research and testimonies from grassroots, individual Native Americans and their families across the country - not powerful entities that subsist on government funding.



The report highlights the existence of an "iron triangle" within federal Indian policy, which has allowed for the implementation of laws and policies that some report as controlling, oppressive, and unconstitutional to Native American families. These policies have had a devastating impact on the well-being of Native American children, leading to high rates of poverty, extreme neglect, physical and sexual abuse, substance abuse, and suicide within these communities.



Commissioner and author of the minority report, Elizabeth Morris, stated, "If tribal members are 'wards' of the federal government, as patronizingly claimed, then the federal government has a 'trust responsibility' to protect the children at all cost -- even if at the cost of ruffling political feathers. Unless, of course, the 'trust responsibility' only refers to protecting tribal leadership at all cost - even if at the cost of the children."



The minority report calls for urgent action to address the systemic issues within federal Indian policy and to protect the rights and well-being of Native American children. It also includes recommendations for policy changes and reforms that would empower Native Americans as individuals, families, and communities and promote local control.



Morris further stated, "The federal government needs to acknowledge and rectify the harm caused by these current policies on Native American families. The minority report serves as a wake-up call to Congress and the public, urging them to take action and support the well-being of Native American children."



The release of the minority report has sparked a national conversation about the need for reform in federal Indian policy and the protection of Native American children. The full report can be accessed at https://dyinginindiancountry.com/2024/03/01/minority-report-congressional-commission-on-native-children/.



Morris hopes that this report will serve as a catalyst for change and bring much-needed attention to the issues faced by Native American families and communities.

Elizabeth Morris

Commissioner

Alyce Spotted Bear and Walter Soboleff Commission on Native Children

administrator@caicw.org



