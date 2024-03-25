'Jesus Wells' Project Aims to Reach 40 Millionth Person with Safe Drinking Water

World Water Day spotlighted ‘global catastrophe’ of 2.2 billion people drinking dirty water

The "Jesus Wells" project , a monumental undertaking of Texas-based mission agency GFA World ( www.gfa.org ), is 25 years old this year -- and on the cusp of providing safe drinking water to its 40 millionth beneficiary.

WILLS POINT, Texas, March 25, 2024 /Christian Newswire/ -- It’s one of the most remarkable stories in the colossal quest to provide clean drinking water to every person on the planet.

“As we mark World Water Day this month, we’re grateful for all who have sacrificed and labored to make the Jesus Wells project what it is today,” said GFA World founder K.P. Yohannan, also known as Metropolitan Yohan.

So far, the project has supplied reliable, clean drinking water to more than 39 million people in some of the world’s poorest communities -- often in remote, parched areas -- through a combination of new wells, water pipelines and filters.

This year, it aims to surpass 40 million beneficiaries, launching hundreds of new projects across Africa and Asia.

They’re called “Jesus Wells” because they display a plaque quoting Jesus in the Gospel of John: “Whoever drinks of the water that I shall give him will never thirst.”

‘Hidden Catastrophe’

According to UNICEF, the United Nations Children’s Fund, 2.2 billion people worldwide -- more than 1 in every 4 -- lack safe drinking water.

Every year, it’s estimated more than 500,000 people worldwide die from diseases such as cholera and dysentery due to drinking dirty water.

“It’s a global catastrophe that’s largely hidden from us in America,” Yohannan said.

In Asia, GFA World’s team constructed an almost two-mile-long water pipeline through a mountain rainforest infested with blood-sucking leeches to rescue villagers whose water source was swamped with mud, feces, dead snakes and rotting animal carcasses.

The pipeline feeds water tanks that supply filtered spring water to every home. The organization has installed a similar water system in nine more villages in the area.

Since then, the attitude toward Christians in the area has “completely changed,” Yohannan said.

“They welcome the missionaries into their homes to share God’s love,” he said. “They witnessed for themselves how Christians love and care for people, regardless of their religion or social background.”

