Jack Brewer Named Senior Fellow of the Institute for Faith & Culture

Institute for Faith & Culture

March 25, 2024



FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 25, 2024 /



Brewer possesses a unique combination of expertise in the fields of global economic development, sports and finance through his roles as a successful entrepreneur, executive producer, news contributor and humanitarian. He joins the Institute's other Senior Fellows, Dr. Carol M. Swain, Peter Lillback, Alveda King, Heather Moraitis, Stephen Mansfield and Rita Cefalu.



"In this pivotal season, as the call to action resonates louder than ever, God's chosen disciples are urged to step forward boldly, wielding His word as an instrument for healing in America's morally challenged culture," said Brewer. "The Institute for Faith & Culture emerges as a national thought leader, diligently sowing the seeds of evangelism into the very heart of America's public discourse. It is with profound humility and gratitude that I embrace the opportunity to serve as a Senior Fellow for the esteemed Institute for Faith & Culture, fervently dedicated to the noble pursuit of restoring virtue and righteousness within our culture."



Following a successful career with the Minnesota Vikings, the New York Giants, the Philadelphia Eagles, and the Arizona Cardinals, Brewer retired from the NFL and started his first job in the capital markets sector. He currently serves as Chief Executive Offices of The Brewer Group, Inc. In 2020, Brewer was given a four-year appointment by the White House to serve as its nominee on the Congressional Committee for the Social Status of Black Men and Boys, and in 2021, he was named Chair of Opportunity Now Center at the America First Policy Institute. He also serves as Vice Chair of the State Advisory Group for the Florida Department of Juvenile Justice.



An ordained evangelist, Brewer has dedicated his life to initiatives that align with biblical commandments to serve the fatherless, the poor, the widows and the captives. He founded the Jack Brewer Foundation in 2006. The Foundation's programs include global prison ministry, disaster and medical relief missions, global orphan care programs and our nationally recognized American Heroes Fatherhood Initiative (AHFI) which offers after-school programming and serves juveniles and adults who have been affected by the criminal justice system.



He is a regular contributor on CNBC, Fox Business and Fox News and has been nationally published over 75 times in outlets including The National Business Journals, UN Chronicle, Fox News, Fox Business, News Max, Yahoo Finance and Town Hall.



"Jack's love for the Lord, passion for the Gospel, and heart for others is exemplified in the way he engages with culture — from business and finance, to sports, to his ministry for men and boys," said Lauren Cooley, Executive Director of the Institute for Faith & Culture. "We are proud to partner with Jack, as he is not only a great thought leader, but a great leader in his actions."



In addition to article, podcast and video resources, the Institute for Faith & Culture offers worldview courses, an internship program and training through The Diane Bish Center for Music and the Arts. Additionally, it hosts multiple events, including the Kingdom Come Conference, a multi-day event designed to help individuals delve into the heart of issues plaguing our society and equip them with the intellectual tools, spiritual guidance and unwavering conviction to stand firm in the faith amidst the shifting cultural landscape.



The 2024 Kingdom Come Conference was March 14-16 at Coral Ridge Presbyterian Church in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and featured Tim Tebow, two-time national champion, Heisman Trophy winner, first-round NFL draft pick and a former professional baseball player; Albert Mohler, president of The Southern Baptist Theological Seminary; Sean McDowell, author and apologist; Alisa Childers, author and apologist; Virgil Walker, pastor and Executive Director of Operations for G3 Ministries; Rosaria Butterfield, author and speaker; and Tim Sansbury, Professor of Philosophy and Theology and Provost at Knox Theological Seminary, among others.



"Never has there been such a critical time to learn how to thoughtfully and biblically move forward in these times that seem increasingly hostile to traditional values," said Dr. Robert J. Pacienza, founder of the Institute for Faith & Culture. "We are grateful for Senior Fellows such as Hon. Jack Brewer who work diligently to equip God's people to answer the call to stand firm in this vital cultural moment."



For more information about the Institute for Faith & Culture, visit



ABOUT INSTITUTE FOR FAITH & CULTURE

The Institute for Faith & Culture exists to equip Christians for our current cultural moment through worldview training, leadership development and resources. Founded by Dr. Rob Pacienza, the institute's vision is to advance the Kingdom of God "on earth as it is in heaven" by helping Christians to engage and transform culture for His Kingdom in the marketplace, education, the arts and the public square. For more information visit



SOURCE Institute for Faith & Culture



CONTACT: Kristin U. Cole,



