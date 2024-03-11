Prison Fellowship International and Bible League International Celebrate More Than 500,000 Bibles Distributed to Prisoners Worldwide Storied Organizations Commit to Triple Impact Over Next Five Years







Prison Fellowship International

March 11, 2024



"Our partnership with Bible League International began with a few thousand Bibles and has grown into a fully-fledged, shared mission to reach the millions in prison with the good news of Jesus Christ." said Andy Corley, PFI President and Chief Executive Officer. "We are so grateful for their friendship, partnership and commitment. We look forward to expanding our impact together in the years to come."



BLI continues to provide PFI with 80% of the Bibles needed for TPJ graduates, an impressive commitment as the number of TPJ graduates continues to scale annually. BLI also remains steadfast in its commitment to provide new language translations, expanding PFI's ability to pair prisoners with resources that are in their heart, or native, language. Bibles have been provided in English, Spanish, French, Kinyarwanda, Kiswahili, Portuguese and Chichewa. Over the next five years, Bibles in Ukrainian, Arabic, Tagalog, Cebuano, Romanian, Russian and Bulgarian will also be distributed. Each Bible includes 52 Bible studies targeting needs unique to incarcerated individuals.



"Not only do we have a shared goal to reach 1.6 million prisoners with scripture resources, but there is an actual plan and path to achieve it." said Jos Snoep, BLI President and Chief Executive Officer. "With PFI's global presence and unique access to places where many wouldn't dare to go, plus BLI's extensive library of scripture resources and translations, the historic nature of this relationship means millions who desperately need it will receive the hope that comes from engaging with God's Word."



TPJ is an in-prison evangelism program that transforms the lives of incarcerated individuals, from the inside out, by introducing them to a restorative relationship with Jesus. The program has been proven to increase prisoners' religious involvement, motivation for identify transformation and growth of virtues, while reducing negative feelings and aggressive behavior.



The course is facilitated through four key phases: invitation (prisoners attend a promotional event introducing them to Jesus), the course (participants meet to learn about who Jesus is and what He wants for them), graduation (graduates are honored for completing the course and receive a Bible provided by BLI) and discipleship (graduates are invited to enroll in further discipleship programs, like PPP).



PPP is a discipleship program inspired by the story of Philip and the Ethiopian in Acts 8. This program trains leaders who invite others to study the Gospel of John. Each participant receives a personal Bible and is encouraged to become part of a local church. PPP uses two kinds of Bible studies: an evangelistic study that introduces the one, true God, demonstrating the need for salvation and a follow-up discipleship study that teaches the importance of Bible reading, prayer, a life of holiness, sharing new faith and becoming part of a local church.



The impact of The Prisoner's Journey program on those in prison around the world over the past 10 years, including Bible League International's scripture resource contribution, is captured in this video.



About Prison Fellowship International

Since 1979,



About Bible League International

Founded in 1938,



