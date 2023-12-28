The Messianic Jewish Alliance of America Calls All Christians Who Love Israel to Rise Up -- Stand With and Defend Israel and the American Jewish Community…Before It's Too Late NEWS PROVIDED BY

Messianic Jewish Alliance of America

Dec. 28, 2023



PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 28, 2023 /Christian Newswire/ -- The Messianic Jewish Alliance of America released the following statement: A tsunami of anti-Semitic and anti-Israel evil is increasing every day in America and around the world. In the United States alone Reuters News Agency reports that antisemitic incidents are up 400% since the onset of the Israel-Hamas War. Calls to destroy Israel (from the River to the Sea, Palestine will be free) and vilify the Jewish community outside of Israel, are becoming all too commonplace on the streets of America and even in the halls of Congress. For the first time in the history of the United States, Jewish people are genuinely concerned for their physical safety.



The United States is becoming an increasingly dangerous place for Jews. Many are afraid to identify as Jews in public. They are fearful to identify as pro-Israel on the campuses of academic America. To Jewish eyes and ears, the rapid growth of American anti-Israel and anti-Semitic violence is increasingly reminiscent of the rise of 1930's German Nazism which was heralded by the deadly street violence of Jew-hating Brown Shirts. This is shameful and a moral blight on the reputation of the United States as a safe-haven of religious freedom.



Dietrich Bonhoeffer, the famous German Pastor during the Holocaust of World War II, tried desperately to rally the German Church to stand with the Jewish people against the Nazi German scourge of genocide. He failed. Instead, the vast majority of the German church remained silent in the face of the Nazi onslaught. Pastor Bonhoeffer eventually paid with his life.



The Christian Church in America is facing the same challenge. Will the tens of millions of American Israel-loving Christians remain silent against the rise of this new and dangerous Nazi-like anti-Semitism or will Christians RISE UP! and stand with our Jewish people and Israel against this irrational, demonic and deadly hatred.



If God has put it on your heart to let your voice be heard, your Messianic Jewish brothers suggest the following meaningful measures that Christians can adopt locally and nationally: Contact political officials at all levels of government (city, state and Federal) to demand that they take appropriate action using their powers to counteract the growing menace of anti-Semitic acts and terrorist-supporting organizations through the passing of laws and the vigorous application of law enforcement.



Israel and Jewish-loving Christians can openly organize rallies, large and small, with and within the Jewish community in a show of solidarity against local anti-Semitic attacks on synagogues, Jewish community centers and Jewish people in general.



Christian organizations can also take out advertisements in local papers expressing their views, writing op-eds, and posting their views on social media?



Christian leaders can boldly and actively address the issue from the pulpits of their congregations and constituencies concerning this evil and how they can help. If anti-Semites and anti-Israel aggression is to be successfully countered, the pushback from Christians must be loud and visible. The time to act is now! As is revealed in God's Word in Genesis 12:3, heaven is watching.



Dr. Joel Liberman

President - Messianic Jewish Alliance of America



Joel Chernoff

General Secretary – Messianic Jewish Alliance of America



John Desser

Deputy Director - Alliance for Israel Advocacy



Paul Liberman

President – International Messianic Jewish Alliance



Rabbi David Chernoff

Chairman - International Alliance of Messianic Congregations and Synagogues SOURCE Messianic Jewish Alliance of America



CONACT: Joel Chernoff, 610-304-2237, joelchernoff@mjaa.org



Share Tweet