NFL Punter Bradley Pinion, 12 Additional Players to Fight Child Poverty and Hunger Through 'Punts for Purpose'

Dec. 7, 2023



In Week 14, taking place from Thursday, December 7, through Monday, December 11, 12 additional NFL punters have come alongside Pinion and joined Punts for Purpose to work towards a common goal: Tress Way of the Washington Commanders, Corey Bojorquez of the Cleveland Browns, Jake Bailey of the Buffalo Bills, Jordan Stout of the Baltimore Ravens, Pressley Harvin III of the Pittsburgh Steelers, Logan Cooke of the Jacksonville Jaguars, Trenton Gill of the Chicago Bears, Braden Mann of the Philadelphia Eagles, and several others are committed to the cause.



"Seeing nearly half of the punters in the NFL participate in Punts for Purpose is crazy to me," Pinion said. "It is truly humbling and exciting to have other punters join in on something my wife and I are so passionate about. I was hopeful others would want to get involved but had no idea it would be this many. I feel like you can see God at work!"



It's a tragic reality that thousands of babies in the developing world won't make it to their first birthday. Every year, 2.6 million babies living in extreme poverty don't survive their first 28 days, and most of those die within the first week of life due to pre-term birth or delivery complications.



After learning about the conditions mothers and babies are forced to go through on a daily basis, Pinion began reaching out to additional NFL punters asking if they would join the cause. Donations from punts will be used toward funding 500 child survival centers, which will help moms and babies in poverty receive proper prenatal care, education, nutritious food, clean water, access to medical care, a birth assistant during childbirth, and a community of spiritual and emotional support.



Compassion International previously teamed up with professional athletes from numerous sports to complete Fill the Stadium, an effort in direct response to food shortages caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The campaign raised over $38 million and provided life-saving food and support to 76,473 children around the world.



