It is Unconscionable that Members of Congress and Progressive Women's Groups Have Refused to Unequivocally Condemn Hamas for Raping and Sexually Assaulting Women

Dec. 5, 2023



WASHINGTON, Dec. 5, 2023 /Christian Newswire/ -- Groups like Planned Parenthood, Women's March, Democrat Women's Caucus, Emily's List and National Organization for Women have tragically remained silent.



Today Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said; "I heard, and you also heard, about sexual abuse and incidents of brutal rape like nothing else." He then expressed outrage at feminist and human rights groups who have largely stayed silent on the sexual atrocities Hamas perpetrated. Netanyahu went on to say, "Where the hell are you?"



Stanton Public Policy, completely agrees with Prime Minister Netanyahu, and is deeply troubled that human rights and progressive women's groups have refused to condemn these horrific acts of violence against women.



Leaders from Stanton Public Policy Center have held public demonstrations in Washington, D.C. condemning Hamas for raping, brutalizing and sexually assaulting women.





Leaders from Stanton Public Policy Center protesting at the Iranian Interests Section in Washington, D.C.



Brandi Swindell, Founder and CEO of Stanton Public Policy Center



Brandi Swindell, Founder and CEO of Stanton Public Policy Center, states: "The brutal acts of sexual violence and rape committed by Hamas against women are horrifying and unconscionable, and must unequivocally be condemned. The world cannot remain silent while women are being publicly attacked and violated.



"It is also unconscionable for progressive women's groups and human rights activists to remain silent and indifferent in the face of this kind of sexual violence. Stanton Public Policy Center will always stand and support women without any hesitation and listen to their voices. Confronting issues of abuse and violence against women, must always transcend political ideology and partisanship." Rev. Patrick Mahoney, Chief Strategy Officer for Stanton Public Policy, adds: "Holocaust Survivor and Nobel Peace Prize Laureate, Elie Wiesel, said; 'We must always take sides. Neutrality helps the oppressor, never the victim. Silence encourages the tormentor, never the tormented.'



"When it comes to rape and sexual violence against women by Hamas, the world cannot be neutral or silent. We must always take sides against this kind of brutality against women.



"This issue has nothing do with politics or partisanship. Rather, it is an issue of human rights and ensuring women must never be subjected to this kind of violence." For more information or interviews call

Rev. Patrick Mahoney at 540.538.4741



