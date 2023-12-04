Brooklyn Church's 'Kids that Care' Event Empowers All Ages to Support Domestic Violence Survivors

Brooklyn Church

Dec. 4, 2023



BROOKLYN, N.Y., Dec. 4, 2023



The church sought to bring attention to Women4Women, a non-profit which is committed to providing comprehensive support, including housing, financial, and legal assistance, to these women who are affectionately referred to as "Thrivers."



The event featured a unique and heartwarming gingerbread brownstone competition, providing families and children with a creative outlet while symbolizing the importance of a safe home for thrivers. Parents and children also learned about the impact that they can have on their neighbors simply by acts of kindness.



Beyond the competition, families enjoyed tasty treats from local vendors and captivating musical entertainment tailored for children.



Women4Women took to their Instagram page to express their gratitude, stating, "KIDS WHO CARE was a heartwarming event. Families came together... Adults enjoyed coffee, bagels, and a sense of community."



Pastor Alan Kahn, who leads Brooklyn Church said, "Churches historically have been known to be at the forefront of hospitality and generosity, but somewhere along the way that's gotten lost. We have been delighted to play a small part in bringing families together to make a difference in our community."



To learn more about Brooklyn Church, please visit



SOURCE Brooklyn Church



CONTACT: Alan Kahn, 929-486-1749



