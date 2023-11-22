GFA World Launches Christmas 'Chickens & Goats' to Fight Poverty Top Christian band 'We Are Messengers' backs annual campaign to 'show God's love to forgotten, abandoned'





HATCHING HOPE: 'CHRISTMAS CRITTER' CAMPAIGN BACKED BY TOP CHRISTIAN BAND: Hit-making Christian band We Are Messengers is supporting mission agency GFA World's annual "Chickens & Goats" Christmas campaign — an opportunity for people to buy life-changing gifts, including chickens and goats, for families in Africa and Asia living in extreme poverty. (Photo Courtesy of We Are Messengers)



NEWS PROVIDED BY

GFA World

Nov. 22, 2023



WILLS POINT, Texas, Nov. 22, 2023 /Christian Newswire/ -- Can a chicken really change someone's life?



It's happening all around the globe, according to mission agency GFA World (www.gfa.org).



The Texas-based organization has launched its annual Christmas "Chickens & Goats" campaign on WAY-FM Radio — an opportunity for people to buy life-changing gifts, such as chickens and goats, for families living in extreme poverty in Africa and Asia this festive season.



The campaign includes a "Chicken Challenge" to donate a pair of chickens every month for a year, for the cost of two lattes per month. Chickens multiply quickly and produce fresh eggs almost every day, a life-changer for families battling hunger, the mission agency says.



The Christmas campaign is being supported by top Christian band We Are Messengers and its lead singer Darren Mulligan. The award-winning band has had 11 Top-10 radio hits, including the multi-week/multi-chart #1 radio single "Come What May" and the Gold-Certified "Maybe It's OK." You can find out more info and tour dates from the band at www.wearemessengersmusic.com.



Hatching Hope

"We see time and time again how the simple gift of a pair of chickens completely transforms the life of someone living in deepest poverty and gives them hope," said GFA World founder K.P. Yohannan (Metropolitan Yohan).



Mayra, a widow who received two chickens that helped her out of hunger, told the organization's workers, "I'm so happy because of your love and concern for me."



"Our aim is not only to help people like Mayra and their communities escape hunger and poverty, but also to show them the love of Christ — the one who's able to give them hope for eternity," Yohannan said.



Other livestock gifts include pigs and water buffalo. Alternative gifts include mosquito nets that prevent malaria and other diseases, income-generating sewing machines, clean water, blankets, and Bibles.



Challenge to Impact Eternity

GFA World national missionaries share with people who've never heard about Jesus that they're "created in the image of God." They often trek many miles on foot or bicycle to some of the remotest places on earth to provide practical help and "show God's love to the forgotten and abandoned," such as outcast widows and those living with leprosy.



"This is the challenge to us all — where will we be in 100 years' time?" Yohannan said. "The only thing that will matter is what we did to impact eternity."



GFA World (www.gfa.org) is a leading faith-based global mission agency, helping national missionaries bring vital assistance and spiritual hope to millions across the world, especially in Africa and Asia, and sharing the love of God. In a typical year, this includes thousands of community development projects that benefit downtrodden families and their children, free medical camps conducted in hundreds of villages and remote communities, over 40,000 clean water wells drilled since 2007, income-generating Christmas gifts for more than 150,000 needy families, and teaching to provide hope and encouragement in 110 languages in 14 nations through broadcast ministry. GFA World has launched programs in Africa, starting with compassion projects in Rwanda. For all the latest news, visit the Press Room at https://gfanews.org/news.



SOURCE GFA World



CONTACT: Gregg Wooding, 972-567-7660, gwooding@inchristcommunications.com



Share Tweet