Christian Organization Calls for Solidarity with Israel Through National Candle Lighting

"Israel is facing attacks on all sides, and antisemitism is on the rise in America and across the globe. As Christians, we have a biblical mandate to support Israel and the Jewish people," said Dr. Jim Showers, president of The Friends of Israel Gospel Ministry. "Lighting a candle in your window is a simple act that sends a powerful message of unity, compassion, and hope."



The Friends of Israel Gospel Ministry has provided humanitarian aid and ongoing support to Israel since 1938. The ministry works to strengthen Christians' understanding of and support for Israel through education, tours to Israel, volunteer opportunities and providing aid. In times of crisis, the ministry provides emergency supplies and medical care for victims of terror and war.



"Israel is on the front lines of the fight against terrorism that threatens the Judeo-Christian values we hold dear," Showers said. "When Israel is under attack, we are all under attack. Christians lighting candles in solidarity with Israel shows the people of Israel that they do not stand alone. It shows the world that Christian support for Israel is unwavering. We stand united against antisemitism."



The Friends of Israel Gospel Ministry is asking Christians nationwide to light a candle in their front window at sundown on December 7 through sundown on December 15 to show solidarity with Israel. Downloadable, printable signs to affix to the window alongside the candle are available at



The Friends of Israel Gospel Ministry (FOI) was founded in 1938 as a compassionate effort to meet the spiritual and physical needs of Jewish people whose lives were displaced and tragically affected by the Holocaust. The ministry continues to stand against every form of antisemitism and support the right of the Jewish people to live in their ancient homeland, Israel. Additionally, FOI actively invests in the edification of Christians by teaching Scripture that exemplifies why loving the Jewish people and supporting Israel is integral to the Christian faith. Today, FOI's presence spans the globe with ministry workers serving Jewish people worldwide.



