West Africa Shines in Observance of World Orphans Day

17 Countries Air the World Orphans Day Public Service Announcement



Nov. 15, 2023



NASHVILLE, Nov. 15, 2023 /Christian Newswire/ -- Each year World Orphans Day™ is observed around the world on the 'Second Monday in November,' which was November 13, this year. The Stars Foundation™, a Nashville, TN based nonprofit, initiated this back in 2009, as a day devoted to empowering the Orphans and Displaced Children of the World, while uniting world leaders as One Voice to call for global solutions to aid the most marginalized children on the planet.



The Stars Foundation was thrilled with the growth of the Lighting the World Purple for Orphans campaign as a media tool for States and Countries to draw awareness to the problems of the children displaced by wars, disasters, poverty, and illnesses.



The Tennessee State Capitol, along with RJ Corman Bridge, Memphis Bridge, university campuses, arenas, iconic buildings, and embassies around the world joined once again in standing in solidarity for the plight of children displaced and alone.



Staggering statistics clearly show a pandemic of growing proportions of children displaced and left behind through the chaotic circumstances of our world today.

One in six children in the world are living in a conflict zone right now.



There are a total of 16.6 million Aids related Orphans in Sub Sahara Africa alone!



There are 30 million Orphans in India

Founder of World Orphans Day and The Stars Foundation, Cheryl Robeson Piggott states, "We cannot serve all 153,000,000 Orphans but we can ask individuals, churches, civic groups, to remember these Forgotten Ones. The power of one person helping an Orphan or Foster Child can make a huge difference in the lives of these children."



We are especially pleased to have an international PSA by Hollywood Actress Rebecca Holden which aired globally.



About THE STARS FOUNDATION

The Stars Foundation™, has facilitated the World Orphans Day since 2006, and works with the music and sports industries to convey the powerful messages of the rights of Orphans. Thus far The Stars Foundation has helped distribute over $115,000,000.00 goods in kind over past decade.



Visit: www.thestarsfoundation.net



