Two People Charged with Kidnapping an Underage Girl and Forcing Her to Have an Unwanted Abortion Across State Lines

BOISE, Idaho, Nov. 15, 2023 /Christian Newswire/ -- Court records reveal an Idaho woman and her son have been charged with kidnapping after prosecutors say they took the son's minor girlfriend out of state to get an abortion.



"According to court documents, the girl said she was 'happy' when she found out she was pregnant, but her boyfriend was not — warning that he would not pay for child support and that he would end their relationship.



"The boyfriend's mother later demanded the girl not to tell her parents and threatened to 'kick her out of their house' if she did." -- Associated Press



Stanton Public Policy Center says this deeply troubling case demonstrates the danger and criminality of abortion trafficking, forced and coerced abortions, protecting predators and rapists, and abortion abuse.



Stanton Public Policy Center is currently working with local Idaho law enforcement and state and federal legislators to address the alarming rise of abortion abuse.



Stanton Public Policy Center is a women's advocacy and educational group that works on issues of human rights and justice which empower and inspire women. It is affiliated with Stanton Healthcare which has life-affirming women's health clinics in America and internationally.



Brandi Swindell, Founder and CEO of Stanton Healthcare, states: "The tragic and heartbreaking news that an Idaho girl was kidnapped, taken across state lines to Bend, Oregon, and forced to undergo an abortion is nothing short of abuse. This criminal behavior, which has unfortunately become normalized, is a reminder of what millions of women experience...abortion abuse.



"Statistical evidence clearly shows unwanted and forced abortions are an epidemic in our nation. The Lozier Institute conducted a survey of more than 1,000 American women between the ages of 41 and 45, including over 200 women who acknowledged having had abortions. The results concluded nearly 70% of the women who had abortions described them as being coerced, pressured, or inconsistent with their own values and preferences.



"Abortion on demand has created an 'undue burden' on women who are often pressured into unwanted and forced abortions. This occurs most often by someone they trust, which is typical of other forms of abuse. At Stanton Healthcare, we stand with women, and we believe their stories. Abortion trauma is real. Abortion abuse needs to stop.



"We believe a day of reckoning is coming for women, and it starts with proper reporting, law enforcement and the courts taking the criminal behavior of abortion abuse seriously, and with women and girls bravely coming forward with their abortion abuse stories. We applaud Idaho police, prosecutors, and lawmakers for protecting this 15-year-old girl from her abusers. Our hope is that this builds a path of protection moving forward for women and girls across the state and nationwide.



"Our message is clear: Stanton stands with abortion abuse survivors. Forced, coerced, or pressured abortions are abusive and criminal. We are working to ensure that the full weight of the law is upheld to protect women and to prevent forced abortions, end abortion abuse and trafficking, and bring sexual predators to justice." Rev. Patrick Mahoney, Chief Strategy officer for Stanton Public Policy Center, adds: "This tragic case from Idaho clearly shows the danger and criminality of abortion trafficking, forced and coerced abortion, protecting predators and rapists, along with the reality of abortion abuse.



"Stanton Public Policy Center is currently working with local Idaho law enforcement and state and federal legislators to address this alarming rise of abortion abuse. We will not be silent or indifferent while women are being trafficked and forced into unwanted abortions." For more information or interviews call:



Rev. Patrick Mahoney at 540.538.4741



