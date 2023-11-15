In a Post-Roe America, Stanton Healthcare Reaches Out to Women and Their Children with Practical and Tangible Support During the Winter Season NEWS PROVIDED BY

Stanton Healthcare

Nov. 15, 2023



BOISE, Idaho, Nov. 15, 2023 /Christian Newswire/ -- Stanton Healthcare is showing the way forward by bringing their mobile clinic to the Idaho-Oregon border town of Ontario, and other underserved areas, to provide practical help and support.



Stanton Healthcare operates AAAHC-accredited, women's healthcare clinics which specializes in serving women with unexpected pregnancies by providing professional medical care, practical and emotional support, women's wellness care, and a special outreach to refugee and marginalized communities. Stanton is based in Idaho with affiliates in the U.S. and internationally.



On Wednesday, November 15, from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Stanton will host a Pop-Up Boutique in Ontario, Oregon that is open to the community. Their mobile unit will be parked near the Planned Parenthood facility located at 640 SW 4th Ave, Ontario. Stanton will have diapers, formula, baby clothes, blankets, and more available at no charge.







Stanton reports a 70% increase in client visits and a 331% increase in baby supply requests since launching their client-centered billboard, radio, and online digital media campaign in the Treasure Valley last spring.



Lila Afoa, Executive Director of Stanton Healthcare, shares: "With winter around the corner, we are inviting the Ontario, Fruitland, and surrounding communities to come by our mobile unit and 'shop' our winter clothing supply, and pick up other essential baby supplies like diapers, wipes, formula, and baby blankets – at no charge."



"We would also love to invite interested community members to stop by for a tour of our AAAHC-accredited mobile clinic and learn more about the services we provide." Linda Thomas, Stanton Healthcare's Director of Community Outreach, states: "Stanton Healthcare has seen a significant increase in the demand for our services. Women need and want the compassionate, professional care we provide when navigating an unexpected pregnancy. And our care doesn't end when a woman has her baby; in fact, that's just the beginning.



"The ongoing care we provide is a critical component of ensuring each woman has the relational and educational support needed to thrive in her role as a mother. The practical support Stanton provides is just as vital, especially with the rising prices of basic needs like diapers, formula, and baby clothes. This is why we're excited to host events like our Community Pop-Up Boutique in Ontario which is open to everyone at no charge." For more information or interviews, please contact:



Linda Thomas at 208.803.1646



SOURCE Stanton Healthcare



CONTACT: Linda Thomas, 208-803-1646



