Cooke Media Group Wins Gold in the w3 Awards for John Chau Video Story "Illuminating brilliance in digital experiences, content and creativity," the w3 Awards honors Cooke Media Group with Gold and Silver awards for their video of the John Chau story produced for Voice of the Martyrs.







Nov. 1, 2023



LOS ANGELES, Nov. 1, 2023 /Christian Newswire/ -- In the challenging media sphere of the digital age, Cooke Media Group is rising to the top with award-winning video production. The w3 Awards, honoring digital creativity and imaginative "boundary-breaking" work, recently announced this year's winning entries with Cooke Media Group awarded Gold and Silver awards for their video project, Voice of the Martyrs (VOM) Day of the Christian Martyr John Chau. Produced for VOM, the video highlights the life of John Chau who was martyred on North Sentinel Island in India.



"It takes thoughtful strategy to make an impact in today's media-driven culture," said Phil Cooke. "Working with nonprofits such as VOM, our goal is to cut through the clutter so that their voice and message is heard."



In their 18th year of honoring creative work, winning entries for the w3 Awards are selected by the Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts (AIVA), consisting of leading digital marketing and creative experts. Less than 10% of all entries to the w3 Awards are selected as Gold Winners. Jury member Alfred Wee commented on this year's entries, "The winning entries displayed a profound understanding of the digital landscape, setting them apart and leaving a lasting impression on me."



With a client list that includes major ministries like VOM, the Salvation Army and the Museum of the Bible, as well as some of the most respected churches across the nation, Cooke Media Group is pleased to receive this top award. View the w3 Award winners at https://www.w3award.com/winners/gallery/ and view Cooke Media Group's award winning video at https://youtu.be/hNksqCzMKkk?si=5HHqZJLBcZbkdjXo.



About Cooke Media Group

Founded by Phil Cooke with Kathleen Cooke in 1991, the award-winning team of experts at Cooke Media Group has produced many of the most influential Christian TV programs in history with a client list that includes Walt Disney, Dreamworks, YouVersion, The Museum of the Bible and The Salvation Army. Cooke Media Group specializes in telling stories that inspire faith, confront social issues and stir people's hearts to action. For more information, visit https://cookemediagroup.com.



