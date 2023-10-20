We are the most effective way to get your press release into the hands of reporters and news producers. Check out our client list.
This Sunday: FRC, Faith Wins Co-Host an Evening to Stand with & Pray for Israel

NEWS PROVIDED BY
Family Research Council
Oct. 20, 2023

WASHINGTON, Oct. 20, 2023 /Christian Newswire/ -- This Sunday evening, Family Research Council (FRC) and Faith Wins will gather Christians from across the nation for a special Pray Vote Stand Townhall to stand with and pray for Israel.  The special townhall meeting will be held at Village Church in Blythewood, South Carolina at 6:00 P.M. Eastern Time.

Family Research Council President Tony Perkins released the following statement commenting on the townhall:

    "We as Americans, must stand with our strongest and staunchest ally in the Middle East as they respond to the brutal attack by Hamas, and seek to prevent future attacks.  We must pray for Israel's victory over its enemies and for God's supernatural peace to blanket the entire country. On Sunday, we will gather to stand with and pray for the Jewish people and the Jewish state of Israel."

WHO:

Tony Perkins, President, Family Research Council

Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Jerry Boykin, Executive Vice President, Family Research Council

Chad Connelly, President and Founder, Faith Wins

David Friedman, Former U.S. Ambassador to Israel (2017 – 2021)

Michele Bachmann, Dean of the Robertson School of Government, Regent University

Erik Estep, Founding and Senior Pastor, Village Church, Blythewood, South Carolina

WHAT: Pray Vote Stand Townhall: Stand With & Pray for Israel

WHEN: This Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 6:00 PM Eastern Time

WHERE:

In Person:

Village Church
574 Rimer Pond Road
Blythewood, SC 29016
Worship begins at 5:30 PM

Watch online at: https://prayvotestand.org/townhall

