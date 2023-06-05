Dr. Bill Winston and Bill Winston Ministries Present Operation Ten City: Greatness Unlocked in Philadelphia

Empowering Communities to Transform Cities



OTC Philadelphia will Promote Entrepreneurship, Economic Empowerment, and Wealth Creation; Bringing Business Opportunities, Jobs, Education and Training, Money, Food, Clothing, Gas Cards, and More to Black and Brown Communities in the City.



More than $1.3 Million in New Clothing and Business Suits Will be Provided Free to the Philadelphia Community.



Business Owners in Philadelphia Can Enter a Pitch Competition Where a Total of $17,500 in Cash Prizes Will Be Awarded.







NEWS PROVIDED BY

Bill Winston Ministries

June 5, 2023



PHILADELPHIA, June 5, 2023 /Christian Newswire/ -- Dr. Bill Winston, a globally renowned pastor, entrepreneur, and business leader, and Bill Winston Ministries announce that Philadelphia, PA will be the fifth stop of the Operation Ten City (OTC) campaign that began in 2022 with stops completed so far in St. Louis, Detroit, Cleveland, and Los Angeles.



Operation Ten City: Philadelphia will take place on Friday, June 9th through Saturday, June 10th, at the Pennsylvania Convention Center | Terrace Ballroom, 1101 Arch Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107 (Broad Street Atrium Entrance). All events are free and open to the public, but registration is required. The weekend is full of youth and adult-focused events to inspire emotion such as a business pitch competition and Youthpreneur Summit as well as community-focused initiatives including a food pantry and men's clothing pop-up.



"Our goal with Operation Ten City is to bring economic restoration and prosperity to ten cities of our nation, including Philadelphia, and to close the wealth gap in black and brown communities through entrepreneurship and ownership," says Dr. Bill Winston. "One of the main reasons for poverty is the absence of self-production. So, OTC is coming to empower and turn people who primarily have been consumers into producers."



Dr. Bill Winston and Bill Winston Ministries Present Operation Ten City: Greatness Unlocked is a ten-city initiative to inspire faith-based communities to activate hidden potential and pursue the fullness of God's calling for their lives, businesses, and organizations. Through programming centered on community outreach, business, and entrepreneurship, as well as faith and the supernatural, Operation Ten City supports the development of people and communities with a vision to help them access true economic prosperity and self-sufficiency through wealth-building and ownership.



Operation Ten City: Philadelphia

Event Schedule



Friday, June 9, 2023

(*Exact times may change slightly before this event.)

Youthpreneur Summit



Location: Pennsylvania Convention Center

Times: 10:00 a.m. — 2:00 p.m.



The Youthpreneur Summit is an exciting and interactive, half-day entrepreneurship workshop for 2,000 middle school and high school students hosted by award-winning media personality Quincy Harris. The Summit also features guest speakers and panelists, including Rodney McLeod, Professional football player and CEO of Back of House; DJ Diamond Kuts; Trey Brown, teen founder of the Philadelphia-based, streetwear and lifestyle brand, SPERGO®, as seen on Shark Tank; and Jacqueline Horbrook, serial entrepreneur. These dynamic speakers will share tangible lessons about topics such as:

How to formulate a plan to start and maintain a business

The impact of financial knowledge on income and building wealth

Leveraging social media for the advancement of your professional career

Using your influence for the greater good

The importance of making good decisions both inside and outside of the classroom

By exploring the power and purpose of entrepreneurship, students can achieve the economic freedom available to transform their communities, impact their families, and change the world.



Greatness Unlocked: A Next-Gen Experience (Ages 13-19)



Location: Pennsylvania Convention Center, Terrace Ballroom 1-3

6:00 p.m. Doors open & Pre-Party

7:00 p.m.– 9:00 p.m. Greatness Unlocked with Pastor David S. Winston

Youths aged 13-19 are welcome to join us for this evening event which includes a pre-party with praise and worship, prayer, and a message by. There will also be a time of personal ministry and a musical concert by Christian hip-hop artist. Exciting giveaways all evening include college scholarships ($2500, $1,000, and $500); Apple products (MacBooks, iPads, watches, Air Pods), gift cards, and more!Between two locations, a total of 2,000 free food boxes (for a family of four); new designer clothing for men, women, and children; and gas, Uber, Lyft, and SEPTA gift cards. Items are distributed on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last.

9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Lucien Blackwell Community Center,

761 N. 47th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19139

(West Philadelphia)



King Recreational Center,

2101 Cecil B. Moore Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19121

(North Philadelphia)



MenzFit Pop-Up (Free New Suits and Haircuts) as part of the Operation Ten City 1K Suits Giveaway

9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. Pennsylvania Convention Center



Operation Ten City is donating 1,000 suits and partnering with The Wardrobe and MenzFit in Philadelphia to outfit 1,000 men in new, brand name suits for the event on a first-come, first-served basis while inventory lasts. These suits will be a welcome addition to closets, not only for the event, but also for future interviews, business meetings, and so much more. In addition to the free suits, MenzFit will also provide haircuts, all at no cost. No appointment is required. Doors open at 8:00 a.m. The outfitting and haircuts start at 9:00 a.m.



Prior to the weekend, men who want to attend Operation Ten City: Greatness Unlocked already dressed to impress have the opportunity to receive one free suit in advance of the event by booking an appointment at The Wardrobe between May 30 and June 9. The Wardrobe, located at 413 North 4th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19123, has reserved appointments on their calendar exclusively for attendees of Operation Ten City: Greatness Unlocked. Those interested in receiving a free, new suit as well as a dress shirt and shoes while supplies last during these dates, must be registered for Operation Ten City: Greatness Unlocked. Appointments are in-person only, for one hour, and must be made in advance at www.bit.ly/otcappointments.



Through the Heaven's Pantry Food Distributions and the MenzFit suit giveaways, more than $1.3 million in brand new clothes and business suits will be given to the Philadelphia community.



Business Pitch Competition

9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Pennsylvania Convention Center, Terrace Ballroom 1-3



During the Business Pitch Competition, local entrepreneurs, especially in the faith community, will have the opportunity to showcase their business products and services and win a cash award. Criteria for winning include the potential for commercialization and scalability, fulfilling a need to better the community or humanity, and solving a real problem(s) in the marketplace.



The three highest-rated contestants in the final round will win a cash award. First prize is $10,000; second prize is $5,000 and third prize is $2,500. Winners will be announced at the event on Saturday. If a pitch winner is a member of a local Philadelphia church that is a registered 501c3 entity, the church may qualify to receive a donation double the amount of the entrepreneur's cash prize.



All applicants must be registered attendees of Operation Ten City: Greatness Unlocked. The initial submission should be completed electronically via Judgify. The link will be sent to attendees after registration. The deadline to register and submit documentation for Business Pitch Competition is Saturday, June 3, 2023, at 11:59 PM ET.



Business Opportunity Expo & Career Fair

9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Pennsylvania, Terrace Ballroom 4



The Business Opportunity Expo provides a platform for emerging and established entrepreneurs to share their products and services with the community. Attendees will network with companies, government agencies, and funding sources offering employment, procurement, and access-to-capital opportunities. The deadline to register as an exhibitor is Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at 11:59 PM ET.



Expungement Clinic & Information Session

Location: Pennsylvania Convention Center, Room 121ABC



10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. Success at Work After Contact with the Criminal Justice System

Facilitator: Dexter Hamilton, Partner, Cozen O'Connor



11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Expungement, Pardon & Clean Slate in PA

Facilitator: Renee Chenault Fattah,

Executive Director,

Philadelphia Lawyers for Social Equity



12:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. Attorney Review (No Paperwork Required, No I.D. Needed)

In partnership with REFORM Alliance and Philadelphia Lawyers for Social Equity



Operation Ten City: Greatness Unlocked Philadelphia continues Saturday afternoon with workshops on entrepreneurship, leadership, and financial investing; and giveaways of high-valued prizes.



Time: 12:45 p.m. — 5:30 p.m.



12:45 p.m. Praise and Worship

12:50 p.m. Bold Moves – Gerald Johnson

1:45 p.m. Power to Get Wealth – Dr. Deloris Thomas

2:30 p.m. Praise and Worship

2:40 p.m. The God Factor – Dr. Bill Winston

3:40 p.m. Giveaways, Closing Remarks, & Announcements

4:00 p.m. Building Wealth Masterclass Series

Unlocking Access to Opportunity & Grants

Technology and AI: What Business Owners Need to Know

Mastering Entrepreneurship: From Branding to Customer Acquisition

Pathway to Prosperity: Financial Strategies Unveiled



Saturday Evening Session

5:30 p.m. Doors Open

6:00 p.m.- 7:00 p.m. Praise and Worship Concert/ Donald Lawrence and Company

7:00 p.m.- 8:30 p.m. "Night of Miracles" Healing Service/ Dr. Bill Winston



All events are free and open to the public, but registration is required. For a complete event schedule and to register, please visit operationtencity.com.



Operation Ten City: Greatness Unlocked will make stops in more metropolitan areas across the United States through the summer of 2024.



About Bill Winston

Dr. Bill Winston is the founder and senior pastor of Living Word Christian Center in Forest Park, Illinois. He is also the founder of the nationally accredited Joseph Business School, which has a global impact on six continents and an online program; president of Bill Winston Ministries, a partnership-based global outreach ministry; the Living Word School of Ministry and Missions; and Faith Ministries Alliance (FMA), an organization of more than eight hundred churches and ministries under his spiritual covering in the United States and around the globe. The ministry owns and operates two shopping malls: Forest Park Plaza in Forest Park and Washington Plaza in Tuskegee, Alabama. He is married to Veronica and is the father of three children and the grandfather of eight.



About Operation Ten City

Dr. Bill Winston and Bill Winston Ministries present Operation Ten City: Greatness Unlocked is a ten-city initiative to inspire faith-based communities to activate hidden potential and pursue the fullness of God's calling for their lives, businesses, and organizations. Operation Ten City supports the development of people and communities with a vision to help them access true economic prosperity and self-sufficiency through wealth-building and ownership, closing the wealth gap in black and brown communities for generations.



MEDIA CONTACT:

Kayla Tucker Adams; KTA Media Group, info@kaylatuckeradams.com; cell 214-403-9852

Bonnie Winfrey, Kailen & Kyler Enterprises; kkeproductions@me.com; cell 815-557-6681

Kim Clay, Director of Communications, Bill Winston Ministries; cell 708-606-4795



SOURCE Bill Winston Ministries

