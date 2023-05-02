This Mother's Day, empty tomb®, inc. Mission Match® Can Help Church Projects Honoring Global Mothers NEWS PROVIDED BY

empty tomb, inc.

May 2, 2023



CHAMPAIGN, Ill., May 2, 2023 /Christian Newswire/ -- Helping mothers whose children are dying and honoring church members' own mothers is a both/and.



In a world where more than 1 million children under the age of five are expected to die this year, there are many grieving mothers. Many of their children will die from treatable causes. The leading causes of these deaths are pneumonia, diarrhea, and malaria. In addition, many babies die in the first month.



This Mother's Day, empty tomb®, inc. Mission Match® is able to provide matching contributions to each of 30 churches for a project done in Jesus' name, to assist mothers in one of 40 countries.



In 2021, Americans were expected to spend $28.1 billion to celebrate Mother's Day, according to the National Retail Federation, or about $220 on average.



This year, 30 churches that also spend to help these global mothers are eligible for Mission Match matching contributions. Matching contributions to churches for their mission projects are available in amounts of $500 to $3,000, in $500 steps.



Many global mothers need help with basic child survival. Churches continue to have one of the best distribution networks, reaching the greatest places of need. A review of various denominational Web sites found examples of needs: portable ultrasound machines; training of midwives to go to rural areas; or malaria nets. Churches can apply for a Mission Match matching contribution for a project that provides medical workers, assists with medical facilities, or furnishes supplies that assist with child survival. It is understood that other age groups may also be assisted by the project. Churches can contact denominations and Christian nonprofits about items needed to help make an impact on these deaths.



These 30 churches will hopefully help start a mobilization of many more churches to follow in their path.



Churches can find out about the application process at missionmatch.org on the Church Application page.



The list of 40 countries is at missionmatch.org on the 40 Countries page.



Celebrating in this way this year will hopefully mean that next year, more global mothers will be celebrating with their children, rather than mourning them.



SOURCE empty tomb, inc.



CONTACT: Sylvia Ronsvalle, 217-356-9519, missionmatch@emptytomb.org



Share Tweet