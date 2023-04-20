Supreme Court Will Most Likely Issue Ruling on Texas Chemical Abortion Pill Case on Friday, April 21

Stanton Public Policy Center/Purple Sash Revolution

April 20, 2023



WASHINGTON, April 20, 2023 /Christian Newswire/ -- Stanton Public Policy Center/Purple Sash Revolution to hold prayer vigil and news conference at the Supreme Court on Friday morning.



The group will gather on Friday, April 21, at 10 a.m. on the public sidewalk in front of the Supreme Court calling for the justices to affirm the decision of Federal District Court Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk who suspended the Food and Drug Administration's approval of Mifepristone.



Stanton Public Policy Center/Purple Sash Revolution will be praying for God to guide and direct the nine Supreme Court Justices to issue a ruling affirming human rights and protection for women and their preborn children.



Based in Washington, D.C., Stanton Public Policy Center/Purple Sash Revolution is a women's advocacy and educational group that works on issues of human rights and justice which empower and inspire women. It is affiliated with Stanton Healthcare which has life-affirming women's health clinics in America and internationally.



Brandi Swindell, Founder and CEO of Stanton Public Policy Center/Purple Sash Revolution, states:

"As the founder of life-affirming medical clinics that support women with unexpected pregnancies, Stanton Public Policy Center/Purple Sash Revolution calls upon the Supreme Court to affirm the decision U.S. Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk, of the U.S. Northern District of Texas, who suspended the Food and Drug Administration’s approval of Mifepristone.



"Chemical abortions now account for more than half of all abortions in the U.S. and have significantly higher complication rates than that of surgical abortions. What the FDA and the abortion lobby are promoting is a new type of 'back-alley abortion' with no medical oversight and care. We will not be silent when it comes to standing for the safety of women's health and wellness."

Rev. Patrick Mahoney, Chief Strategy Officer for Stanton Public Policy Center/Purple Sash Revolution, adds:

"The pro-life community and all who embrace human rights must passionately stand against this barbaric practice of chemical abortions which kills innocent children, harm women, and destroys our environment.



"We pray the nine justices would embrace the hallowed words etched on the Supreme Court building: 'Equal Justice Under Law.' As a nation, we cannot allow chemical abortion pills to destroy human life."

