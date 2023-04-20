24 Hour Christian Peer Support Conference Calls

The Victory Tips Program

April 20, 2023



ST. CATHARINES, Ontario, Canada, April 20, 2023 /



God certainly never intended for people to struggle with mental health problems, but because of the onslaught of information available to us, daily life can become a firestorm. Thus, it is imperative that people learn how to process the challenges that come their way using biblical principles.



Now, in its 12th year of operation, the Victory Tips Program recently added four 24 hour conference call lines. Three of which are dedicated to specific cities, Niagara Falls, St. Catharines and Welland, Ontario, Canada. The 4th line is an international line that hosts 12 two hour meetings every day.



The goal of giving each city its own conference call line is for the city to raise up its own army of peer support workers who can meet the daily support needs that arise in that city. Just like there are support groups available every day of the week for people recovering from addictions. There needs to be meetings to go to and people to turn to every day of the week for people struggling with mental health problems.



The operating of a 24 hour conference call service sounds difficult to arrange and very costly. That is not the case. This service can be set up and operating for a lot less money than you might think. The Victory Tips Program employs believers in 3rd World Countries to lead the calls. This reduces the cost of the 24 hour service and it provides employment to people in these poorer countries.



The Victory Tips Program offers proven truths to heal from anxiety, depression and addictions - And it creates moment-by-moment support that helps people learn the program and apply it to their lives. God never intended for us to struggle so much. Don't be a victim of your own mistakes or those inflicted on you by others. Learn to rise above life's problems and live a champion's life for the glory of God. "But thanks for to God! He gives us the Victory through our Lord Jesus Christ!" 1 Corinthians 15:57. Go to



SOURCE The Victory Tips Program



CONTACT: Vincent Beyer, 289-501-8238,



Share Tweet NEWS PROVIDED BYApril 20, 2023ST. CATHARINES, Ontario, Canada, April 20, 2023 / Christian Newswire / -- The Victory Tips Program is filled with tips on how to rise above anxiety and depression. This easy-to-understand program can even be used by youth who want to help their friends gain victory in their thinking.God certainly never intended for people to struggle with mental health problems, but because of the onslaught of information available to us, daily life can become a firestorm. Thus, it is imperative that people learn how to process the challenges that come their way using biblical principles.Now, in its 12th year of operation, the Victory Tips Program recently added four 24 hour conference call lines. Three of which are dedicated to specific cities, Niagara Falls, St. Catharines and Welland, Ontario, Canada. The 4th line is an international line that hosts 12 two hour meetings every day.The goal of giving each city its own conference call line is for the city to raise up its own army of peer support workers who can meet the daily support needs that arise in that city. Just like there are support groups available every day of the week for people recovering from addictions. There needs to be meetings to go to and people to turn to every day of the week for people struggling with mental health problems.The operating of a 24 hour conference call service sounds difficult to arrange and very costly. That is not the case. This service can be set up and operating for a lot less money than you might think. The Victory Tips Program employs believers in 3rd World Countries to lead the calls. This reduces the cost of the 24 hour service and it provides employment to people in these poorer countries.The Victory Tips Program offers proven truths to heal from anxiety, depression and addictions - And it creates moment-by-moment support that helps people learn the program and apply it to their lives. God never intended for us to struggle so much. Don't be a victim of your own mistakes or those inflicted on you by others. Learn to rise above life's problems and live a champion's life for the glory of God. "But thanks for to God! He gives us the Victory through our Lord Jesus Christ!" 1 Corinthians 15:57. Go to www.victorytipsprogram.com . Be the conqueror God made you to be!SOURCE The Victory Tips ProgramCONTACT: Vincent Beyer, 289-501-8238, vincebeyer@ymail.com