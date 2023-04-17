George Verwer: KP Yohannan Salutes Missions Legend Who Died April 14

WILLS POINT, Texas, April 17, 2023 /Christian Newswire/ -- Few people knew George Verwer, legendary founder of Operation Mobilization (OM), in the same way as KP Yohannan, founder of GFA World. From the earliest OM days in Asia, Yohannan recalls the unprecedented impact Verwer made on global evangelical missions over 60 years in the world's hardest places.



"George Verwer challenged me as never before to commit myself to a life of breathtaking, radical discipleship," says Yohannan, also known as Metropolitan Yohan, who went on to launch Gospel for Asia (now GFA World, www.gfa.org), one of the world's biggest missions agencies.



Yohannan, author of the bestseller Revolution in World Missions that he dedicated to Verwer, will share with your audience or readers:

How as a barefoot teenager from a remote village in Asia his first encounter with Verwer turned his life upside down



The incredible story of the early years of OM



How Verwer's passionate challenge to "radical discipleship" still resonates with young people today, inspiring thousands to reject materialism and go "all out" for Christ

