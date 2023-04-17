Faith Communities Unite in Prayer for Abused Children



April 17, 2023



Since 1994, Blue Sunday has been raising awareness about the devastating effects of child abuse and providing resources and support to those affected by it. The organization encourages churches and communities to hold a Blue Sunday time of prayer during their service, April 30th, to raise awareness about the issue and to support victims and their families.



"Blue Sunday is a day for people of faith to come together and pray for the victims of child abuse, their families, and the professionals who work tirelessly to prevent it," said Janet Magee, founder of Blue Sunday. "It is a day to raise awareness and call for action in our communities to prevent child abuse from happening in the first place."



Blue Sunday partners with churches and organizations to provide education, training, and resources to prevent child abuse and to support victims and their families.



"We believe that by working together, we can create a world where all children are safe, loved, and protected," said Magee. "We urge communities across the country to join us in prayer and action to prevent child abuse and to support those affected by it."



