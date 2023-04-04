Women Advocate for Religious Freedom in Iran and the Middle East Sponsored by Empower Women Media, the 2-day inter-faith event elevates women's voices as they explore the importance of inclusion and pluralism to build thriving societies.



NEWS PROVIDED BY

Empower Women Media

April 4, 2023



LOS ANGELES, April 4, 2023 /



Empower Women Media will also showcase a women's film festival curated by highly respected judges including Paul Marshall, senior fellow at the Hudson Institute's Center for Religious Freedom; Marjan Keypour of the Middle East Institute; Charmaine Hedding of the Shai Fund; Jeremy Barker of the Religious Freedom Institute; Katherine Cash of the FoRB Learning Platform; Anila Ali of the American Muslim & Multi-faith Women's Empowerment Council; and other leading voices for pluralism.



The short film titled,



"Short films are easily accessible, yet powerful vehicles for education and advocacy around difficult subjects," said judge Marjan Keypour, Scholar at the Middle East institute and Founder and Director of ARAM-Iran. "Empower Women Media provides a unique platform that amplifies the voices of marginalized populations whose narrative are too often ignored or misunderstood."



"These short films demonstrate through story telling the economic value and social benefits of how a robust religiously diverse society have tremendous benefits for all," said judge Charmaine Hedding, president of the Shai Fund. The winning films will screen before civil society leaders at the



"Religious-based violence is on the rise," said Shirin Taber, Director of Empower Women Media. "Women often suffer the most. In this year's film festival, the stories not only address taboo subjects like forced marriage and genocide, but the benefit of religious freedom to build thriving societies. We believe this film initiative is essential to build public awareness about women's rights and religious liberty in the region for the years to come."



This is the 4th multi-faith forum sponsored by Empower Women Media. The previous forums were hosted at the National Press Club in Washington DC, October 27-28, 2022, and the Islamabad Hotel in Pakistan, June 19, 2022, and CBS Studios in Los Angeles, December 2019.



For more information about the film festival and Marrakesh Forum on June 6-7, go to:



SOURCE Empower Women Media



Contact: Shirin Taber, Empower Women Media (Los Angeles), 949-235-5148,



Related Links



http://empowerwomen.media/



Share Tweet NEWS PROVIDED BYApril 4, 2023LOS ANGELES, April 4, 2023 / Christian Newswire / -- Continuing the work of the Abraham Accords, the Marrakesh Forum (June 6-7, 2023) will gather leaders to build public awareness about the benefits of multi-faith collaboration, highlighting religious liberty and women's rights. Seeking to promote peaceful pluralism, the women influencers will share the benefits of religious tolerance and equal citizenship. Government, academic, business, media, NGO and faith leaders are invited. Hosted in Marrakesh, the leadership event will include media, subject matter experts, panels, workshops and education tools.Empower Women Media will also showcase a women's film festival curated by highly respected judges including Paul Marshall, senior fellow at the Hudson Institute's Center for Religious Freedom; Marjan Keypour of the Middle East Institute; Charmaine Hedding of the Shai Fund; Jeremy Barker of the Religious Freedom Institute; Katherine Cash of the FoRB Learning Platform; Anila Ali of the American Muslim & Multi-faith Women's Empowerment Council; and other leading voices for pluralism.The short film titled, Unity , inspired by the Woman, Life, Freedom movement, calls all supporters of democratic change in Iran to unite and work together, despite religious differences."Short films are easily accessible, yet powerful vehicles for education and advocacy around difficult subjects," said judge Marjan Keypour, Scholar at the Middle East institute and Founder and Director of ARAM-Iran. "Empower Women Media provides a unique platform that amplifies the voices of marginalized populations whose narrative are too often ignored or misunderstood.""These short films demonstrate through story telling the economic value and social benefits of how a robust religiously diverse society have tremendous benefits for all," said judge Charmaine Hedding, president of the Shai Fund. The winning films will screen before civil society leaders at the Marrakesh Forum in Morocco, June 6-7."Religious-based violence is on the rise," said Shirin Taber, Director of Empower Women Media. "Women often suffer the most. In this year's film festival, the stories not only address taboo subjects like forced marriage and genocide, but the benefit of religious freedom to build thriving societies. We believe this film initiative is essential to build public awareness about women's rights and religious liberty in the region for the years to come."This is the 4th multi-faith forum sponsored by Empower Women Media. The previous forums were hosted at the National Press Club in Washington DC, October 27-28, 2022, and the Islamabad Hotel in Pakistan, June 19, 2022, and CBS Studios in Los Angeles, December 2019.For more information about the film festival and Marrakesh Forum on June 6-7, go to: https://empowerwomen.media/marrakesh/ or www.empowerwomen.media . To watch the films, visit Empower Women Media YouTube channel. To register for the Marrakesh Forum, contact: shirin@empowerwomen.media SOURCE Empower Women MediaContact: Shirin Taber, Empower Women Media (Los Angeles), 949-235-5148, shirin@empowerwomen.media Related Links