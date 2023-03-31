Dirty Little Secret About Trans Violence

NEWS PROVIDED BY

NEW YORK, March 31, 2023 /Christian Newswire/ -- Catholic League president Bill Donohue comments on violence against transgender persons:

March 31 is "Trans Day of Visibility," a day that is supposed to "raise awareness about transgender people," while also "drawing attention to the poverty, discrimination, and violence the community faces."

Regarding the violence, Rep. Alexander Ocasio-Cortez (AOC) said this week that "predatory cisgender" people are attacking transgender persons. That is a lie.

The dirty little secret is that trans people are the ones victimizing each other. It is not normal people (the so-called cisgender people—those of us who are comfortable with our father-determined sex) who are the ones attacking trans people. They are doing it to each other.

Psycom Pro is a psychiatry resource for clinicians, and last year it concluded that "More than half of transgender individuals experience partner violence or gender identity abuse."

In 2020, seven experts published a study in the American Journal of Public Health on "Intimate Partner Violence in Transgender Populations; Systematic Review and Meta-analysis of Prevalence and Correlates." They concluded that "Transgender individuals experience a dramatically higher prevalence of IPV [intimate partner violence] victimization compared with cisgender individuals, regardless of sex assigned at birth."

The National Coalition Against Domestic Violence reviewed the literature on domestic violence in the LGBT community and found that "43.8% of lesbian women and 61.1% of bisexual women have experienced rape, physical violence, and/or stalking by an intimate partner at some point in their lifetime, as opposed to 35% of cisgender women." It also found that "Transgender individuals may suffer from an even greater burden of intimate partner violence than gay or lesbian individuals."

The Williams Institute, a think tank at UCLA Law, reviewed a number of studies on this subject. One of them found that "31.1% of transgender people and 20.4% of cisgender people had ever experienced IPV or dating violence." It also said that three studies concluded that the lifetime intimate partner sexual violence prevalence among transgender people ranged from "25.0% to 47.0%."

Even in sympathetic pop culture magazines, such as Portland Monthly, it is acknowledged that "statistically speaking, the most common perpetrators of violence against trans women are domestic partners."

In addition, virtually every study concludes that trans people suffer from high rates of depression, anxiety, suicidal ideation and suicide, making it plain that this is a mentally challenged population. How much this contributes to their propensity for violence is not known.

We know one thing for sure: It is not white, heterosexual Christian men who are roaming the streets looking for trans people to beat up—it is trans people who are committing the lion's share of the violence. That's the dirty little secret that the AOC's on the left don't want you to know.

Their demonization of normal men is bad enough, but that it is being employed as a cover up—as a way of deflecting the truth about who the violent ones really are—makes it doubly repugnant.

