Christian Community Credit Union Donates $10,000 to Assist in Release of MAF Pilot Ryan Koher

Missionary pilot Ryan Koher with his wife, Annabel, and their sons in April 2022. Ryan Koher has been detained in Mozambique since early November. (Photo courtesy of Mission Aviation Fellowship)



Christian Community Credit Union

March 1, 2023



SAN DIMAS, Calif., March 1, 2023 /Christian Newswire/ -- Christian Community Credit Union (CCCU) has donated $10,000 to aid in the release of MAF pilot Ryan Koher who has been in a Mozambican high-security prison since November 4, 2022. Koher was on a mission to fly supplies from southern Mozambique to an orphanage in the northern part of the country where there has been insurgent activity. Unfortunately, what should have been a routine flight for the greater good, turned into false allegations. Police believed that the supplies were to support terrorists in the region, a belief that simply doesn't align with the facts. Ryan has been detained for nearly four months, still waiting for specific charges to be filed.



"The donation from Christian Community Credit Union is helping to cover legal and other costs for Ryan," said David Holsten, MAF President and CEO. "CCCU is more than just MAF's financial institution. For decades they have been generous ministry partners who

have consistently invested in MAF and the isolated people we serve. We appreciate their prayers and assistance for our pilot, Ryan Koher, in his wrongful detainment in Mozambique."



The funds for the donation come from CCCU's "Cards that Give to Missions" program, in which a portion of the Credit Union's interchange income (fees merchants pay to card issuers) is donated when cardholders use their Christian Community Credit Unionissued credit cards for purchases.



"We are deeply troubled by the unjust detention of Ryan Koher," said Blair Korschun, CCCU President and CEO. "Ryan's work is a testament to his dedication to serving our Lord and the people. We stand in solidarity with MAF and Ryan's family during this difficult time. For those asking how they can help, please take a moment, and pray for Ryan Koher."



Prayers and messages of support can be sent to prayforpilotryan@maf.org. If you would like to follow Ryan Koher's story, please click here.



Mission Aviation Fellowship works to see isolated people changed by the love of Christ by serving together to bring help, hope, and healing through aviation.



Christian Community Credit Union is a faith-based, purpose-driven financial cooperative whose mission is to serve Christ followers to live and give more abundantly. CCCU has over $880 million in assets and 30,000 members nationwide. For over 65 years, the Credit Union has provided individuals and ministries with the financial tools and knowledge they need to grow and thrive financially, so they can transform our world through their generosity.



