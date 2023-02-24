mRNA Circulates at Least 28 Days After COVID Shot NEWS PROVIDED BY Liberty Counsel Feb. 24, 2023





In the study, " ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 24, 2023 / Christian Newswire / -- A recent study in Denmark using a cohort of recovered hepatitis C patients found that mRNA from Pfizer and Moderna circulates in the blood for 28 days after injection.In the study, " SARS-CoV-2 Spike mRNA Vaccine Sequences Circulate in Blood up to 28 Days After COVID-19 Vaccination ," patients with chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV) infection received mRNA vaccinations according to the Danish roll-out vaccination plan. In 10 of 108 HCV patient samples, the researchers "surprisingly found fragments of COVID-19 vaccine mRNA up to 28 days postvaccination in blood from chronic HCV patients vaccinated with mRNA vaccines from both Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna. Analysis of mRNA vaccine function has focused on the immune response and on protection of vaccinated individuals from SARS-CoV-2 induced severe COVID-19." According to Dr. Peter McCullough, internist, cardiologist, and epidemiologist, "vaccines should be in the body only a few days as immunity is being generated. Having foreign genetic code in the form of synthetic RNA loaded on lipid nanoparticles with PEG in the blood stream for a month is an eerie reality with the following implications: All serious health events occurring within 30 days of the shot should be considered related to the vaccine unless proven otherwise,



The mRNA has a prolonged opportunity to circulate to vital organs including the heart, brain, bone marrow, adrenals, and reproductive organs where it can cause more damage,



The human body must not have robust mechanisms to clear Pfizer or Moderna, so by the time the second shot is given, some still have the first shot in their system explaining greater toxicity on the second shot,



Theoretical concerns over shedding should be extended far beyond 30 days (I currently recommend no kissing, sexual, or close contact for vaccinated persons for at least 90 days),



Development on new mRNA vaccines (influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, zika, etc.) should be halted immediately given this discovery." Liberty Counsel Founder and Chairman said, "The evidence continues to reveal that these COVID shots are not safe. Big Pharma is making great profit while harming people with these experimental injections." Liberty Counsel provides broadcast quality TV interviews via Hi-Def Skype and LTN at no cost.



