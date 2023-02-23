Global Sisters Report Launches Ambitious Series on Sisters in Conflict Areas Global Sisters Report







Feb. 23, 2023



KANSAS CITY, Mo., Feb. 23, 2023 /Christian Newswire/ -- Catholic sisters are ministering in war-torn and troubled areas around the world, aiding refugees, counseling trauma victims, ministering to the sick and injured, teaching children, continuing religious education and providing pastoral care. They serve as symbols of hope with their own resilience and faith.



Global Sisters Report (GSR), a project of the National Catholic Reporter Publishing Company that gives a greater voice to Catholic sisters around the globe, debuts Hope Amid Turmoil: Sisters in Conflict Areas. You can view the feature series here.



Hope Amid Turmoil: Sisters in Conflict Areas launches with a news story and extensive photo package from Ukraine on Feb. 23, the day before the one-year anniversary of Russia's invasion.



Throughout this year, Hope Amid Turmoil will feature reported stories and sister-written columns from conflict areas such as northern Nigeria, South Sudan, and Nicaragua; regions that serve as refuge for thousands, such as northern Kenya; and countries striving to recover from years of conflict, such as Sri Lanka.



"We are excited to debut this special series. Sisters are on the front lines in conflict areas throughout the world, and too often, their stories go untold," said Gail DeGeorge, editor of GSR. "These sisters bravely care for the most vulnerable, and through Hope Amid Turmoil, we're shining a light on their service and devotion to God's call."



Global Sisters Report is an independent, nonprofit source of news and information about Catholic sisters and the critical issues facing the people they serve. Our network of journalists write about their missions and ministries, and sisters contribute columns on a variety of topics, including spirituality and religious life.



For more information, contact Global Sisters Report editor Gail DeGeorge at 816-968-2285 or gdegeorge@ncronline.org.



