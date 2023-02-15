Stanton Healthcare/Stanton Public Policy Center to Host Lawmakers Symposium Focused on Supporting Women in an Abortion-Free Idaho NEWS PROVIDED BY

Stanton Healthcare/Stanton Public Policy Center

Feb. 15, 2023



BOISE, Idaho, Feb. 15, 2023 /Christian Newswire/ -- The symposium will be on Thursday, February 16 from 12 – 1 p.m. at the Idaho State Capitol, Garden Level, EW29.



With nearly all abortions banned in Idaho, Stanton Healthcare/Stanton Public Policy Center will host its fourth symposium since the overturning of Roe last summer. The symposiums have brought together pastors, faith and political leaders, community organizations and educators to strategize and implement creative ways to support and stand with women in an abortion-free Idaho.



The Stanton Lawmakers Symposium will be the first to be held at the Idaho State Capitol and will be dedicated to encouraging local and national lawmakers to support policies that empower women, protect children, and strengthen families.



U.S. Congressman Russ Fulcher will speak at the symposium, as will the founder and CEO of Stanton Healthcare, Brandi Swindell, who states: "We are excited to host our Stanton Lawmakers Symposium inside the state capitol, and to bring our 37' Stanton Mobile Medical Clinic to the front steps. Our lead sonographer and Director of Client Services will provide mobile clinic tours beginning at 11 a.m. We invite our legislators, local leaders, pastors, and all citizens to come for a tour of the mobile clinic to learn more about our critical life-saving work.



"The heart of Stanton Healthcare has always been to provide exceptional healthcare and compassionate alternatives to abortion. Some of our Stanton Moms will be present at the symposium to share their life-changing experiences when faced with an unexpected pregnancy.



"Through our public policy center, we work to end abortion violence by engaging the culture, empowering individuals, and informing governmental policy. Our symposium at the Idaho State Capitol will focus on educating local leaders on the work of Stanton Healthcare and encouraging them in their unique role to help create a culture that protects life and empowers mothers and fathers." Stanton's Director of Community Outreach, Linda Thomas, shared: "Our fourth symposium has as much enthusiasm as the first last summer. In addition to state legislators, we will unite with local mayors, city council members, and the staff of our U.S. representatives and senators to develop a meaningful network of resources to help empower women, protect tiny preborn babies, and strengthen families. Together, we are creating a community of hope in an abortion-free Idaho.



"We are excited to see this emerging coalition of political leaders, community organizations, and churches uniting to provide much-needed support to women facing unexpected pregnancies." Stanton Healthcare specializes in serving women with unexpected pregnancies by providing professional medical care, practical and emotional support, women's wellness care, and an outreach to marginalized and refugee communities. Stanton is based in Idaho, with affiliates in the U.S. and internationally.



For more information or interviews call:

Linda Thomas at 208.803.1646.



SOURCE Stanton Healthcare/Stanton Public Policy Center



CONTACT: Linda Thomas, 208-803-1646



