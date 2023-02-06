Turkey-Syria Earthquake: U.S. Ministry SAT-7 Responds Instantly

Feb. 6, 2023

EASTON, Md., Feb. 6, 2023 /Christian Newswire/ -- U.S. media ministry SAT-7 USA (www.sat7usa.org) is responding to the humanitarian crisis in Turkey and Syria following Monday's catastrophic earthquakes.

SAT-7 USA president Rex Rogers issued this statement:

"Our local channel, SAT-7 TÜRK, is offering words of comfort and strength to viewers across Turkey, and calling for prayer for families who are grieving and shocked, and those still desperately searching in the rubble for their loved ones. "We will be there for all the people of Turkey, Syria and across the region in the coming days, weeks and months, providing live programs that offer support to the survivors of this tragedy, and making God's love visible to them."

SAT-7 is a nonprofit that broadcasts live Christian and educational programs across the Middle East and North Africa, using satellite television and social media platforms. All programs are hosted by local presenters, speaking the local language, and can be watched for free.

