e3 Partners Announces Appointment of Scott Cheatham as CEO Former CEO Jim Shannon to Become Board Chairman



e3 Partners Ministry

Jan. 6, 2023



Prior to his new role, Cheatham held several key executive leadership positions at e3 Partners including Global Chief Operating Officer, and the position of President to which he was appointed on July 9, 2021. As CEO, Cheatham will not only lead e3's global Field Ministry, active in over 90 countries around the world, but also its digital media ministry, I Am Second, which had over 47 million content views last year.



As Chairman of the Board, Shannon will provide guidance and direction for the ministry, and will mainly focus his efforts on board development, fundraising, and writing. Shannon will replace current board chairman, Brett Flagg, who has served in that capacity for the past two years.



"We're delighted to appoint Scott as CEO of e3 Partners Ministry," said Flagg. "His extensive experience in leading the operations and field ministry of e3 has uniquely qualified him to lead the ministry to achieve its goal to train 5 million people globally, and 1 million people in North America, to share the gospel through the Made to Multiply initiative over the next four years."



"It has been my great joy to partner with Scott in the ministry of e3 Partners the last five years," said Shannon. "Scott's deep field experience and vision for the ministry will help him lead the organization into its next phase of expansion and increased effectiveness."



"I am honored by the opportunity to become the CEO of e3 Partners, and to lead the ministry in fulfilling the vision that God has given us to multiply disciples and churches across the globe until every person and place has been reached with the Gospel," said Scott Cheatham. "I want to personally thank Jim for his faithfulness as CEO, and I look forward to continuing our work together in the days ahead."



Cheatham will officially assume his new role as CEO on April 1, 2023. Until then he will work with Shannon and the board of directors in transitioning from his current role as President.



Headquartered in Plano, Texas, e3 Partners Ministry equips God's people to evangelize His world by establishing healthy, multiplying, transformative churches everywhere. Since its founding in 1987, hundreds of thousands of new churches have been established and millions of people have come to faith in Christ. Since 2008, e3 Partners' digital media ministry, I Am Second, has sought to ignite hope and inspire people to live for something greater than themselves. Using powerful short film formats across multiple web, digital and media platforms, I Am Second shares real stories of real people overcoming struggles by surrendering to God. For additional information, visit



