Douglass Leadership Institute Launches Forward Justice Initiative

Criminal Justice Reform Leaders Launch Faith-based Effort at Our Faith, Our Family, Our Freedom Conference



Over 100 Ministers Come Together to Lead the Church into a New Era of Justice



Douglass Leadership Institute

Sept. 29, 2022



ATLANTA, Sept. 29, 2022 /Christian Newswire/ -- Douglass Leadership Institute (DLI), an organization built on a foundation of righteousness, justice, liberty and virtue, today announced a new faith-based effort, Forward Justice Initiative to address the imbalances within the criminal justice system while defending law and order.



Launching at their Our Faith, Our Family, Our Freedom Conference, Sept. 29-Oct. 1, in Atlanta, Forward Justice Initiative will host informational sessions about Criminal Justice Reform (CJR), promote changes in the system as well as personal behavior and, hone in on new criminal justice legislation—with common sense ways to educate the larger community about how these new laws work in the best interest of larger society. In fact, at the Conference, more than 100 predominately Black ministers from across the southeast, along with leaders in CJR will gather and discuss topics such as the church's call to Biblical justice, engaging churches and community leaders and various ways in which to engage citizens in Forward Justice Initiative's efforts. For more information about the conference go to: https://conference.dlinstitute.org/.



Operating under four basic pillars—strengthening the Black Family, Economic Empowerment, Educational Choice and Criminal Justice Reform, DLI leadership, with vast expertise in CJR, is tracking national and key legislation in Georgia pertaining to criminal justice and its impact on society, while listening to community leaders, key stakeholders and citizens to determine new proposals that will positively influence those caught up in the justice system as well as the society at large. The ultimate goal: To see justice and mercy find their proper balance in every facet of Georgia's criminal justice system.



Leading DLI's Forward Justice Initiative is Senior Fellow Bishop Garland Hunt, an award-winning Criminal Justice Reform veteran with over 20 years of expertise in CJR. Hunt is a former president of Prison Fellowship, a national Christian organization with a mission to restore those affected by crime and incarceration—to be reconciled to God, their families and their communities. He also served as chair of the Parole Board in Georgia, a member of the Governor's Commission on Family Violence under Sonny Perdue and was appointed to serve as the Commissioner of Juvenile Justice. Hunt is an attorney and Senior Pastor, The Father's House in Norcross, GA.



"We are facing major problems in this country including racial disparities facing minority groups, polarizing issues regarding crime and justice, along with violent trends affecting all of us, including minority communities. People are feeling unsafe and insecure in their own neighborhoods" said Hunt. "DLI is exploring ways we can uplift Biblical justice and employ values such as justice, righteousness and mercy. As we do this, we also intend to bring together community and faith leaders to talk about policies that can impact our state and potentially our nation. It is our goal to bring together these leaders to determine ways we can engage the culture—promoting justice, while extending grace. I hope you will join us as we provide solutions for an urgent issue facing all of us."



DLI is encouraging those who are interested in this initiative to sign a pledge of support and involvement here: https://www.dlinstitute.org/forward-justice-initiative/.



About Forward Justice Initiative

The Douglass Leadership Institute, in partnership with businesses and community groups, is building strategies to address the imbalances within our criminal justice system while defending law and order. The goal is to see a fairer system for all citizens that still works to keep our neighborhoods safe. Do justly, love mercy and walk humbly with your God. Micah 6:8



About the Douglass Leadership Institute

The Douglass Leadership Institute is a non-profit, national grassroots organization created to educate, equip and empower faith and community leaders to embrace and apply Biblical principles in life and in the marketplace. Standing on core values—Righteousness, Justice, Liberty and Virtue, DLI seeks to motivate communities of faith to forge the path for cultural transformation. Founded in 2015 by Bishop Dean Nelson under inspiration of the faith and works of America's great statemen, Frederick Douglass. With decades of experience in community and political activism, Bishop Nelson felt that faith and integrity were missing in the socio-political conversations that were informing national practices and policies. DLI quickly developed a network of like-minded pastors and faith leaders and continues to provide them with uniquely tailored programs and resources to positively impact their communities. For more information about the Douglass Leadership Institute, go to: https://www.dlinstitute.org/.



