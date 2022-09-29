Women's Group to Hold Prayer Vigil and Demonstration in Support of Iranian Women at the Interests Section of the Islamic Republic of Iran NEWS PROVIDED BY

Stanton Public Policy Center/Purple Sash Revolution

Sept. 29, 2022



WASHINGTON, Sept. 29, 2022 /Christian Newswire/ -- The event will take place on Thursday, September 29, at 6:00 p.m. at the Interests Section of the Islamic Republic of Iran which is located at 1250 23rd St NW, Washington, DC 20037.



The event is being organized by Stanton Public Policy Center/Purple Sash Revolution which is an international women's advocacy and educational organization that works on issues of human rights and justice which empower and inspire women.



"The protests, now in their 12th day, were triggered by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who died in a hospital three days after being apprehended by the morality police in Tehran and taken to a 're-education center' for not abiding by the state's hijab rules. Protests have since taken place in more than 40 cities, including the capital Tehran, with dozens reportedly killed in clashes with security forces. At least 1,200 were arrested, according to state-backed media." -- CNN.



Stanton Public Policy Center/Purple Sash Revolution will be praying for the people of Iran, especially women, and calling for equality and human rights.



Stanton will also be bringing their influence to bear on the Biden Administration and members of Congress to stand with the women of Iran and to encourage them to bring pressure on the Iranian government to stop killing innocent demonstrators and ensure human rights for all.



Saghar Erica Kasraie, Iranian American Human Rights Activist, states: "One day the world will tell the story of the bravery of Iranian women who stood up for their rights and answered hate with dance. Women who became the leaders of a movement that aimed to stop more than four decades of injustice.



"One day the world will tell the story of a nation that was raised from ashes! We must make sure Masha Amini did not die in vain." Brandi Swindell, Founder and CEO of Stanton Public Policy Center/Purple Sash Revolution, states: "We will be gathering to pray and stand in solidarity with the heroic women of Iran, as they take to the streets of their own country, crying out for human rights, equality and freedom!



"We will be asking God to protect these protesters and bring regime change to a nation that has experienced decades of oppression and tyranny. The faith community and free nations of the world cannot be silent in the face of this historic revolution for freedom.



"Stanton Public Policy Center will also be calling for the Biden Administration and Congress to support women of Iran and call upon the Iranian government to stop killing innocent demonstrations and ensure human rights for all. The world must remember Mahsa Amini." For more information or interviews contact:

Rev. Patrick Mahoney at 540.538.4741



