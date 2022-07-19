Boise City Council and Mayor Lauren McLean Show a Profound Lack of Support and Respect for Women with Unexpected Pregnancies NEWS PROVIDED BY

Stanton Public Policy Center/Purple Sash Revolution

July 19, 2022



BOISE, Idaho, July 19, 2022 /Christian Newswire/ -- On Tuesday, July 19, the Boise City Council is considering a resolution that says the city will not be shifting more law enforcement resources for the purpose of prosecuting abortion providers.



On June 24, the United States Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade with the landmark Dobbs decision which would make most abortions in Idaho illegal within 30 days.



Instead of putting forward policies that would help provide quality medical care and tangible support to Boise women facing unexpected pregnancies, the mayor and city council are choosing to play politics and consider a resolution which also may be in violation of state law.



Brandi Swindell, Founder and CEO of Stanton Public Policy Center/Purple Sash Revolution, comments: "It is deeply troubling Mayor McLean and the Boise City Council are considering a resolution which shows a profound lack of support and respect for women facing unexpected pregnancies.



"Instead of playing politics, we invite Mayor McLean and the Boise City Council to partner with Stanton Healthcare to ensure that every woman facing an unexpected pregnancy in the City of Boise, will have access to life-affirming quality care, compassionate resources and tangible results.



"50 years of unfettered access to abortion has not fixed broken systems or helped the marginalized, and throwing abortion at women does not fix their challenges. Quality care is the catalyst for change and a better future for women.



"Stanton Public Policy Center will also be meeting with our legal team to see if this proposed resolution violates Idaho state law." Danielle Versluys, COO of Stanton Public Policy Center/Purple Sash Revolution, states: "Mayor McLean and the Boise City Council have a responsibility to all residents of Boise to uphold state law. It is concerning that the mayor and city council would consider ignoring laws which have been enacted at the behest of the people of Idaho through legally elected representatives.



"Stanton Healthcare in Boise provides professional, quality care to women facing unexpected pregnancies. Mayor McLean has been invited to tour our clinic, but she has thus far declined. It is difficult to understand why the mayor would refuse to visit a local reproductive health clinic which is offering practical, empowering support to underserved women, when she claims to care about the needs of pregnant women in Boise." Stanton Public Policy Center/Purple Sash Revolution is a women's advocacy and educational group that works on issues of human rights and justice which empower and inspire women. It is affiliated with Stanton Healthcare which has life-affirming women's health clinics in America and internationally.



SOURCE Stanton Public Policy Center/Purple Sash Revolution



