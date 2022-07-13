Pro-life Leader Calls for Congress and Biden Administration to Condemn Violence Against Life-affirming Centers During Senate Testimony

NEWS PROVIDED BY

Stanton Healthcare/Stanton Public Policy Center

July 13, 2022



WASHINGTON, July 13, 2022 /Christian Newswire/ -- Brandi Swindell, Founder and CEO of Stanton Healthcare and Stanton Public Policy Center shared the below statement while testifying before the United States Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions.



The Committee hearing was on the topic: "Reproductive Care in a post-Roe America: Barriers, Challenges, and Threats to Women's Health."



Stanton Healthcare has life-affirming clinics committed to providing women with unexpected pregnancies professional medical care, women's wellness, tangible support, hope and compassion. Stanton has clinics in America and internationally. Stanton Public Policy Center is a women's advocacy and educational group that works on issues of human rights and justice which empower and inspire women.



Stanton is part of a women's movement which has over 3,000 pregnancy resource centers across the nation that outnumber abortion clinics by four to one.

"Since May 2, there have been over 60 attacks on centers like Stanton Healthcare. These attacks are unconscionable and ultimately threaten the women who attempt to walk through our doors seeking our services. Because of this, Stanton had to hire a private security firm which has cost our organization over $6,000 to date.



"For those who disagree with the Supreme Court's decision on Roe, directing revenge and retaliation on centers like Stanton Healthcare is misguided, hateful, anti-women and must be condemned and stopped immediately.



"Today, I'm calling on all members of this committee to personally and publicly condemn the firebombing, violent attacks, and threats against life-affirming women's clinics. Congress and the Biden Administration should be part of the solution and not cast blame on our centers."

For more information or interviews with Ms. Swindell,

contact Rev. Patrick Mahoney at: 540.538.4741



SOURCE Stanton Healthcare/Stanton Public Policy Center



CONTACT: Rev. Patrick Mahoney, 540-538-4741

