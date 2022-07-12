Brandi Swindell, Founder and CEO of Stanton Healthcare, to Testify Before Senate HELP Committee About Importance of Life-Affirming Care MEDIA ADVISORY



Stanton Healthcare/Stanton Public Policy Center

July 12, 2022



WASHINGTON, July 12, 2022 /Christian Newswire/ -- Republicans on the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions (HELP) Committee announced Brandi Swindell, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Stanton Healthcare, will testify before the Committee on Wednesday, July 13th at 10:00 a.m. ET about her work providing life- affirming maternal and infant health care for women experiencing unplanned pregnancies.



At the hearing, which Democrats have convened following the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling in Dobbs vs. Jackson's Women's Health Organization, Ms. Swindell will share the story of her organization's success in providing alternatives to abortion and compassionate care to women across America.



The hearing will be led for the Minority by Senator Roger Marshall, M.D. (R-KS), an experienced OB/GYN who has delivered more than 5,000 babies over a more than 25-year career. WHAT: Senate HELP Committee Hearing



WHO: Brandi Swindell, Founder and CEO, Stanton Healthcare



WHEN: Wednesday, July 13th at 10:00 a.m.



WHERE: Hart 216 or streaming online at help.senate.gov







