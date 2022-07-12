Bike Ride from Washington State to Florida Keys Raises Awareness of Sex Trafficking

Silent Bridge

July 12, 2022



VANCOUVER, Wash., July 12, 2022 /



James has currently biked more than 1,500 miles and climbed nearly 100,000 feet. On Day 25 of his ride, James crossed the Golden Gate Bridge and turned inbound. On Day 32 he crossed the California-Nevada state line and he'll continue through Nevada and Utah towards Colorado on the Western Express. There he will connect with the TransAmerica Trail through Kansas, Missouri and Illinois until he reaches the Underground Railroad Trail in Kentucky. From Kentucky he'll cut south through Mississippi to Mobile, Alabama before reaching Florida via the Southern Tier Route.



James, who goes only by his first name to keep the bike ride about the mission rather than him, is a retired father and grandfather. He visits local restaurants, bike shops and campgrounds on his ride, as well as organizations fighting trafficking in their local jurisdictions. James said of his nearly 5,000-mile ride:



"I am a long-time friend and supporter of Silent Bridge, fighting human trafficking throughout our world. When the idea of a solo bicycle ride across the United States started to develop in late 2021, it felt right to connect this adventure to a Silent Bridge fundraiser. I believe in the goodness and genuine caring of people. I plan to search for the heart of America during this journey, and I'm excited to meet people and educate them on the Silent Bridge mission. It takes strength and community to stand up against evil."



James is documenting his bike ride on



James is available for interviews about his ride. Email



Silent Bridge is a United States-based non-profit that exists to provide recovery and reintegration support for victims of human trafficking and sexual exploitation throughout the world. Our goal is to end this grave injustice against the most vulnerable while working to restore communities and those ravaged by the global human trafficking industry. Since 2019, its efforts in remote areas have included hygiene and nutritional deliveries as well as homes providing shelter, meals and education for sex trafficking victims and their dependents. Learn more at



SOURCE Silent Bridge



CONTACT: Becky Rogness,



