Come to the Teen Challenge Fireworks Stand in San Antonio

San Antonio Teen Challenge

June 30, 2022



SAN ANTONIO, Texas, June 30, 2022 /



Why: Everyone loves fireworks. What better way to reach our local community than to have fireworks for everyone. Every dollar spent at our firework goes directly to helping our Teen Challenge men. We are a one stop shop for all your firework needs and you will help change lives!



Dates: June 24th - July 4th



Location and Hours: 8am - Midnight on weekends, 8am-10pm during the week (except July 4th)

2 Locations

3850 S Loop 1604 W

20387 US-281



SOURCE San Antonio Teen Challenge



CONTACT: Austin Baughman,



