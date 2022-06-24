Care Net Statement on the End of Roe v. Wade



June 24, 2022



WASHINGTON, June 24, 2022 /Christian Newswire/ -- Statement from Roland Warren, president and CEO of Care Net: For all who value the sanctity of human life, today marks a monumental day in our efforts to protect the unborn. In upholding Mississippi's pro-life law and overturning Roe v. Wade, the Supreme Court has paved the way for states to make laws regulating abortion based on the values of their own citizens.



But changed laws don't equal changed hearts, and the Supreme Court can't outlaw unplanned, unexpected, and unexpectedly complicated pregnancies. Accordingly, regardless of how the laws of our land play out over the next several years, women and men will continue to face tough pregnancy decisions. In an environment in which abortion is more difficult to access, Care Net's work has become more critical than ever.



Care Net will continue to support our network of more than 1,200 affiliated pregnancy centers, a national hotline, and a growing network of churches in their irreplaceable efforts to offer compassion, hope, and help to women and men at risk for abortion. Founded in 1975, Care Net supports one of the largest networks of pregnancy centers in North America and runs a national call center providing immediate, real-time pregnancy decision coaching. Acknowledging that every human life begins at conception and is worthy of protection, Care Net offers compassion, hope, and help to anyone considering abortion by presenting them with realistic alternatives and Christ-centered support through its life-affirming network of pregnancy centers, churches, organizations, and individuals. Learn more at care-net.org.



