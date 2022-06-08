Pro-Life Leaders Respond to Firebombing and Vandalism of Pregnancy Centers Nationwide NEWS PROVIDED BY

NEW YORK, June 8, 2022 /Christian Newswire/ -- Group to hold news conference on Thursday, June 9 at 12:15 pm outside New York State Governor Kathy Hochul's office, located at 633 3rd Ave, New York, NY 10017. They will address the recent Buffalo arson attack and call for specific responses from state and federal authorities.



Chris Slattery, Founder and President of Expectant Mother Care, an organization which operates pregnancy resource centers in New York City, states: "We are very concerned about the uptick in violent attacks on pregnancy centers in New York State and across the nation. We call upon law enforcement and government officials to ensure every pregnancy resource center and pregnancy medical clinic is adequately protected against these acts of domestic terrorism.



"It is unconscionable that the state of New York is actively working against pregnancy resource centers, which help women in times of crisis, instead of protecting the centers against vandalism, firebombing, and other acts of arson. Our centers provide crucial care to underserved women at critical moments in their pregnancies and beyond, and we should have the full protection of local, state and federal authorities." Brandi Swindell, Founder and CEO of Stanton Public Policy Center, states: "It is deeply troubling that life-affirming pregnancy resource centers are being fire bombed and attacked all across America by domestic terrorists. The recent firebombing of a pregnancy resource center in Buffalo, New York, highlights the growing trend of violence against the pro-life community.



"Violence has no place in political discourse and must be universally condemned without equivocation.



"Stanton Public Policy Center calls upon New York officials to release public funds to protect pro-life centers statewide and for law enforcement to use every resource available to bring these domestic terrorists to justice. We also call upon the state legislature to call off the 'political witch hunt' they have launched against pregnancy resource centers which is promoting an atmosphere of violence.



"Finally, Stanton calls upon the Department of Justice and FBI to get involved in this growing national threat of violence against the pro-life movement." Stanton Public Policy Center is a women's advocacy and educational group that works on issues of human rights and justice which empower and inspire women. It is affiliated with Stanton Healthcare which has life-affirming women's health clinics in America and internationally.



UPDATE: Armed man who made threats against Justice Kavanaugh arrested early this morning near the justice's home, raising additional concerns within the pro-life community.



