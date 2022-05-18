Living Courageous for Christ is Attainable

ALLEN, Texas., May 18, 2022 /Christian Newswire/ -- Stefanie Jane's debut book, titled Fear Not For You Are Redeemed. A One Year Journey Pursuing Your Healing Through Christ, is available now through Amazon via Roaring Lambs Publishing.



Fear Not For You Are Redeemed helps readers seek God first when they are facing their fears. God wants to shine His loving light on the negative spaces in the readers mind, uncaging the healing and teaches them how to think with a Godly perspective. Every day of the devotional ask thought provoking questions, such as:

Have you asked God to unveil your eyes so you can see the lies from Satan?



Is your fear from past abuse causing you to lack confidence in Christ?



How comfortable are you asking God for His blessings over your battles?

Fear not, no matter where you've been or the heart-breaking situations you've faced, there is hope. Real hope, healing hope, real freedom from fears. Your suffering does not have to be the end of the story. Your story of renewal and redemption could be just the beginning.



Stefanie Jane is a speaker, singer, author, and prayer warrior. As a survivor of child sexual abuse and rape, Stefanie Jane is passionate about sharing her hope in healing through Jesus. Believing He could restore her broken heart, she chose to walk out her healing with Jesus. Stefanie can relate with women who long to heal from the trauma. She is a trained advocate for sexual abuse survivors. Stefanie knows how to communicate with women in a way that brings healing. When we are saved by His grace, He doesn't leave us to fend for ourselves. Through God's Word He shows us how to heal from the wounds of the world. Then we can be fully committed to our eternal calling. God's will for our life goes beyond today. God wants His people to have an eternal perspective and when you do, you will find the courage to do the will of God today. Fear Not For You Are Redeemed.



Please contact Stefanie Jane at stefanie@stefaniejane.com or visit her website at www.stefaniejane.com



